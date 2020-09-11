SI.com
Atlanta Braves offense continues to sizzle

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman was 2-4 Thursday night with two two-run home runs. He is now hitting .333 with a 1.084 OPS, 10 home runs and 42 RBI. His 42 runs batted in are the most for any player in the Major Leagues. In his 10 games in September, Freeman has hit .395 (15-38), a .500 on base percentage, five home runs and 21 RBI. Not bad for a man who was sick with COVID-19 in late June.

Dansby Swanson was 2-4 with the game-winning home run. He is now hitting .310 on the season and has a .375 on base percentage, with seven home runs and 25 RBI. In his 10 games in September, Swanson is hitting .342 with a .468 on base percentage, two home runs and five RBI.

Ronald Acuna was 1-3 a two-run home run (11) and two walks. He now has a .286 batting average and a .440 on base percentage. He has 22 RBI. In Acuna’s eight games in September, he’s hitting .346 with a .564 on base percentage, six home runs, 12 RBI and 12 walks in 39 plate appearances.

Here is where the Braves ranked in MLB by offensive categories:

SLG%: .495 (1st)
OPS: .840 (1st)
Doubles: 94 (1st)
Batting Average: .270 (Tied for 2nd)
OBP: .345 (2nd)
Runs: 262 (2nd)
Home Runs: 79 (3rd)

Six of Atlanta's regulars are hitting over .270, while five of those players have OBPs over .350. 

