Braves Option Pitcher, Prepare for Another's Return
The Atlanta Braves shuffled the pitching staff following their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team announced on their X account that pitcher Daysbel Hernandez has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Hernandez is being sent down for the second time this season. In eight appearances with the Braves, he has allowed no earned runs and struck out 11 in 8 2/3 innings pitched. Hernandez also has a 1.03 WHIP in the big leagues this season.
While it seems odd to send down a pitcher with a 0.00 ERA, there are a couple reasons for the move.
The first, reported by Braves’ MLB dot com reporter Mark Bowman, is that reliever A.J. Minter is expected to be activated from the injured list on Monday. Hernandez also still has minor league options the Braves can use to make the roster move.
Pitchers who don’t have minor league options left would have to be designated for assignment and removed from the 40-man roster.
Minter made his third rehab appearance and second for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday pitching a scoreless inning and walking a batter. In three total appearances, he’s pitched three innings allowed on run earned run (two total), one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.
In 25 appearances for the Braves this season, Minter has a 2.95 ERA, a 0.984 WHIP and a .197 opponent’s average with 23 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched with one save in four opportunities. For the advanced stat lovers, he has 141 ERA+ - for reference, a 100 ERA+ is an average MLB player.
As a whole, the Braves bullpen has posted a 3.19 ERA this season.
Ian Anderson continued his good work on Sunday as well. He didn't allow a run as he had his third-rehab appearance working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
The Braves continue their home stand on Tuesday when they start their series with the San Francisco Giants.