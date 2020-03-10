What will the Braves do in the outfield? Will Ender Inciarte play center field, with Ronald Acuna in right field? Or will Inciarte be an expensive bench piece and the Braves instead have Acuna in center with Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall in right field?

The Braves need these players to get going. Inciarte is hitting .176 through March 9, with three hits in 17 at bats and seven strikeouts. Ozuna is hitting .095 with two hits in 21 at bats and 10 strikeouts. Acuna is only 2-for-24 with 11 strikeouts and an .083 batting average.

Markakis and Duvall are doing a little better. Markakis is hitting .286, four hits in 14 at bats, while Duvall is making great strides on cutting down his strikeouts. The right-handed hitter has only two punch outs in 25 spring training at bats.

Braves manager Brian Snitker has a decision to make. Inciarte must prove he can stay healthy, but does Snitker go with the defensive hot hand and have Markakis and Duvall, two very good hitters, coming off the bench? Or does he have the defensive replacement for Ozuna in left on the bench in Inciarte?

Will Inciarte be satisfied with a backup role? He’s making a good chunk of change this season ($7 million), so the trade market for him might be limited.

The Braves must get the offense going. The pitchers have done very well so far in spring training, but the offense has sputtered. Bill Shanks has more thoughts on the offense and what may happen in the outfield in the above video.