WATCH: Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies Hits First Righty Home Run Against Righty Pitcher This Season
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies gets his big moment from the right-handed side of the plate.
In the top of the first inning against the Miami Marlins, he blasted a towering fly ball over the left field fence for a solo shot of right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan. The Braves took an early 1-0 lead.
That’s a nice way to provide a confidence boost to yourself and your team. He got that big hit off a right-handed pitcher. Make that his fourth career home run righty on righty.
He’s had a slow start in his return because it’s been a bombardment of righties out of the gate. This is going back to his second rehab start.
Albies managed to go 2-for-5 with two hard groundball singles in the rehab game. However, he started the first two games of the Marlins series 1-for-10. He hasn’t struck out yet, so he’s seeing the ball somewhat well. He just hadn’t been able to get good wood on the ball.
As we all expected, there would be an adjustment period. The abridged rehab assignment didn’t help him get going either.
But they’ll take the solo blast. Maybe it’s a sign he’s starting to figure it out.