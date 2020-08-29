SI.com
Braves - Phillies notes for Game Two

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Phillies meet today to continue a three-game series with the ninth of 10 games between the teams this season...The clubs finished a three-game set in Atlanta last weekend, with the Braves taking two-of-three games...The teams split four games here, August 7-10.  

The Braves can take the season set from the Phillies if they win this series...The Braves dropped the season set to the Phillies last season for just the second time in eight seasons (since 2012)...They went 6-13 against Philadelphia in 2017. 

The Braves dropped last night’s series opener after the teams split the four-game set in Philadelphia, August 7-10...The Phillies won games No. 1 & 4, while the Braves swept a Sunday doubleheader... Atlanta has not had a winning record in Philadelphia since 2016, when they went 5-4 here...They were 2-8 in 2017, 4-5 in 2018 and 4-6 last season. 

RHP Josh Tomlin is set for his second consecutive start against Philadelphia...The 6-foot-1, 190- pound native of Tyler, TX, went 3.0 innings and allowed four runs, earned, in a 5-4 loss on August 23...That game marked Tomlin’s first career start against the Phillies and he is now 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA (8 ER/12.0 IP) in 10 career games. 

RHP Zach Eflin is 4-3 with a 3.83 ERA (19 ER/44.2 IP) in eight career games, all starts, against the Braves...The 6-foot-6, 211-pound native of Orlando, FL, beat the Braves in his last start on August 23, going 5.1 innings and allowing three runs, earned, with six strikeouts...In his four wins against the Braves, Eflin owns a 1.78 ERA (7 ER/35.1 IP)...In his three losses, he has a 11.57 ERA (12 ER/9.1 IP). ON THE ROAD: The Braves lost last night’s game, 7-4, in 11 innings, the team’s longest game this season... The defeat dropped the Braves to 0-6 in series openers on the road this season. 

The Braves are now 6-9 away from Truist Park this season after they went 47-34 on the road in 2019...That tied for the best record in the National League last season. 

They fell to 0-6 in road series opener this season... They are 3-2 in Game 2 of series on the road, with all three wins coming against NL East foes. 

Atlanta will travel to Boston for three games starting on Monday... The Braves have lost all four of their road games against AL teams (New York, Tampa Bay) so far this season.  

