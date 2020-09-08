The first Tweet from the Atlanta Braves this morning was not a surprise. We knew after yesterday's game Kyle Wright would pitch tonight in game two against the Miami Marlins.

The second Tweet from the team could only make you laugh. Not that it was funny, but that you likely said, "Not again."

We knew there was something wrong with Fried when the velocity was down in his last start on Saturday. This is at least better than any arm injury, and the Braves hope he will be out for only one start.

What they'll do for that one start... who knows.

The Braves starting rotation has now completely crumbled. Let's go through this one-by-one, shall we?

Max Fried - Left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine - Now on the injured list - They hope he only misses one start



Mike Soroka - Only made three starts - Tore Achilles' tendon - Out for the rest of the season

Cole Hamels - Out the entire season so far - Triceps issue - They hope to have him make a start before end of season

Felix Hernandez - Opted out before the season started due to concerns over COVID-19

Mike Foltynewicz - Made only one start and gave up six runs in 3.1 innings and was sent out - Velocity and weight down

Sean Newcomb - Lasted only four starts - Had an ERA of 11.20 and is at the alternate camp

Touki Toussaint - Made four starts and had a 6.11 ERA and is at the alternate camp

Kyle Wright - Made four starts and had a 7.20 ERA and will come back up to start Tuesday's game against Miami

Bryse Wilson - Had been awful in two relief appearances, allowing four runs in 2.2 innings

Ian Anderson - The lone bright star - had made three starts and has an ERA of 2.40.

Tommy Milone - Has allowed 8 runs in his two starts for the Braves for an ERA of 11.37

Josh Tomlin - Plucked out of his middle relief role - Has a 5.19 ERA in his four starts but the last one was solid

Robbie Erlin - Has made four starts and has an ERA of 6.19 - Likely back to middle relief to replace Tomlin

Huascar Ynoa - Has a 14.29 ERA in three starts but a 1.50 ERA in three relief appearances so he's a reliever

This is a nightmare beyond belief. It's incredible the Braves are in first place by two games and have maintained their lead since August 16.

The Braves starting pitchers earned run average is 5.49, second-worst in the National League and fourth-worst in the sport.

Alex Anthopoulos said he hopes Hamels can return possibly even next week. They also are hopeful Fried misses only one start.