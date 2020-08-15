The Braves were hoping Ronald Acuna, Jr. could avoid the injured list, but Saturday they placed him on it to give him more time to deal with his injured left wrist.

The move is retroactive to Augsut 12.

Tests in New York earlier in the week showed inflammation, but the Braves will obviously be careful with one of their best players, especially with Ozzie Albies also dealing with a similar injury.

Acuna has told the Braves he believes he hurt his wrist sliding into a base. He has not played since Monday, so he's already missed three games. The Braves have lost all three of those games Acuna has missed.

With his solid performance in the Sunday double-header in Philadelphia, when Acuna had three home runs, he was really getting going at the plate. He had hit .364 with a .488 OBP in Atlanta's first 10 games in the month of May, with four home runs and nine RBI.

Acuna had hit just .152 in eight games in the month of July with no home runs or RBI.

The Braves put right-handed reliever Chad Sobotka back on the active roster - again.

It's worth wondering if Cristian Pache, Atlanta's top prospect, could be added to the roster in a few days. Pache is at the other camp in Gwinnett and has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in an exhibition game in late-July.

