Yet another Braves starting pitcher has been placed on the injured list as Tommy Milone joins Max Fried, Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels

The Braves' lone starting pitching acquisition before the August 31 trade deadline was Baltimore left-hander Tommy Milone. But if Milone doesn't watch out, he might not make it to the end of the regular season with this Atlanta team.

Thursday the Braves had to place Milone on the 10-day injured list. It is not known if this is a phantom IL placement, or if Milone does in fact have left elbow inflammation enough to knock him out of the starting rotation.

Or, do the Braves just not want him to start anymore?

Milone got a 10-run inning from his Atlanta offense for the second time in his three starts, but he still couldn't go long in the game. Wednesday night Milone allowed eight runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

In Milone's first game on August 30, the Braves also had a big inning scoring 10 runs. But Milone gave up seven runs in 2.1 innings before he was pulled by manager Brian Snitker.

The overall numbers for Milone in his three Atlanta starts are brutal: 0-0 with a 14.90 earned run average, 16 runs allowed on 22 hits in 9.2 innings, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

With Baltimore, Milone had a 1-4 record with a 3.99 ERA in six games. He allowed 13 earned runs on 33 hits in 29.1 innings, with only four walks and 31 strikeouts.

The Braves continue to pray Cole Hamels can be ready to give two abbreviated starts to prove he can be in the postseason rotation compared to having to worry about running Milone out there, which might be a moot point now that he's got elbow inflammation.

Huascar Ynoa replaces Milone on the active roster. The Braves also moved Charlie Culberson to the alternate training site after he cleared waivers.