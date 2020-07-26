The Braves had a great late-inning win Saturday, their first win of the new season.

They were one strike away from falling to 0-2 to start the season, but Marcell Ozuna popped a ball over the right-field wall to tie the game at 2.

Then in the 10th inning, the new rules had Adam Duvall - the last hitter of the previous inning - start at second base. First batter Dansby Swanson got a single to center field to score Duvall and give the Braves the 3-2 lead.

Then two batters later Ender Inciarte grounded out to the pitcher, and Swanson scored from third base. William Contreras then doubled to right-center field to score Johan Camargo to make it 5-2.

Luke Jackson gave up a run in the 10th inning, but he got the final outs to give the Braves the 5-3 win.

Johan Camargo had two hits Saturday for the Braves. Adam Duvall had a home run in the second inning to give the Braves a 1-0 victory.

The Braves had great relief pitching from Josh Tomlin, A.J. Minter, Darren O'Day and two innings from Jackson, who got the victory.

Atlanta is now 1-1 on the season. Game three of the series will be Sunday with Sean Newcomb on the mound for Atlanta. Rick Porcello pitches for the Mets.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.