BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Snitker, Ozuna, Fried & Contreras after Saturday's win

Bill Shanks

The Braves had a great late-inning win Saturday, their first win of the new season.

They were one strike away from falling to 0-2 to start the season, but Marcell Ozuna popped a ball over the right-field wall to tie the game at 2.

Then in the 10th inning, the new rules had Adam Duvall - the last hitter of the previous inning - start at second base. First batter Dansby Swanson got a single to center field to score Duvall and give the Braves the 3-2 lead.

Then two batters later Ender Inciarte grounded out to the pitcher, and Swanson scored from third base. William Contreras then doubled to right-center field to score Johan Camargo to make it 5-2.

Luke Jackson gave up a run in the 10th inning, but he got the final outs to give the Braves the 5-3 win.

Johan Camargo had two hits Saturday for the Braves. Adam Duvall had a home run in the second inning to give the Braves a 1-0 victory.

The Braves had great relief pitching from Josh Tomlin, A.J. Minter, Darren O'Day and two innings from Jackson, who got the victory.

Atlanta is now 1-1 on the season. Game three of the series will be Sunday with Sean Newcomb on the mound for Atlanta. Rick Porcello pitches for the Mets.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves win 5-3 in 10 innings over the Mets

The Braves got late-inning magic from Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson to beat the Mets 5-3 in 10 innings

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the 1-0 opening day loss to the Mets

Braves manager Brian Snitker talked about Atlanta's 1-0 loss to the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka talks about his opening day performance

The Atlanta Braves lost, but Mike Soroka once again showed why he's the ace pitcher

Bill Shanks

Braves Lose Pitcher's Duel 1-0 to the Mets on Opening Day

Yoenis Céspedes hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for the only run as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Opening Day

Bill Shanks

Braves Get OF Scott Schebler from Cincinnati for Cash

The Atlanta Braves have sent cash to the Cincinnati Reds for outfielder Scott Schebler

Bill Shanks

Braves Catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Flowers Out for Opening Day

Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers have both tested negative for COVID-19, but they are both experiencing symptoms

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka takes the mound for the Braves this afternoon in New York

How have the Braves and Mets hitters done against today's starting pitchers

Bill Shanks

Braves season predictions

Bill Shanks talks about what might happen in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

2020 Atlanta Braves season preview

Bill Shanks previews the 2020 Atlanta Braves season

Bill Shanks

Braves set 30-man roster for opening day

The Braves have 16 pitchers and 14 position players to start the 2020 season

Bill Shanks