Brian Snitker pregame press conference August 22

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Phillies meet tonight to continue a three-game series with the sixth of 10 games between the clubs this season...The teams will meet in Philadelphia next weekend for three games that will close out the season set between the clubs. 

The teams split the four-game set in Philadelphia, August 7-10...The Phillies won games No. 1 & 4, while the Braves swept a Sunday doubleheader. 

The Braves dropped the season set to the Phillies last season for just the second time in eight seasons since 2012...They went 6-13 against Philadelphia in 2017. 

The Braves won last night’s series opener, 11-2, and over the last three seasons, the Braves are 14-6 (.700) against the Phillies here in Atlanta. 

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Erlin is set to face the Phillies for the seventh time in his career and for the fourth time as a starter...The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Oakland, CA, last started against Philadelphia in 2016 while with San Diego and took a 3-0 loss despite allowing one run over 6.0 innings...Erlin faced Philadelphia in the first matchup between the teams this season, allowing four runs, earned, and three home runs over 2.2 innings. 

Right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler is 6-5 with a 4.04 ERA (38 ER/84.2 IP) in 14 career games, all starts, against Atlanta...The 6-foot-4, 195-pound native of Smyrna, GA, has allowed five runs in each of his last three starts against the Braves, going 0-2 while his club lost all three games.  

The Braves won another home series opener last night, beating Philadelphia, 11-2, to improve to 5-0 in such games this season...Atlanta is now 9-3 (.750) at Truist Park this season, the best home record in the National League.  

