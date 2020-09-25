The Braves and Red Sox open a three-game series tonight with the fourth of six meetings between the clubs this season...The teams will both conclude their regular-season schedule on Sunday. • The Braves swept the Red Sox in their first series, outscoring Boston, 23-11...It marked the Braves’ third three-game sweep of the Red Sox since the teams started playing in 1997. • The Braves have lost six straight games to the Red Sox in Atlanta and eight of the last nine here, dating to May of 2014...The Braves’ only win in that stretch came in a 5-2 win on June 17, 2015. • Overall, the Braves are 13-23 against Boston in Atlanta, including 0-3 here at Truist Park

RHP Kyle Wright is set to face the Red Sox for the second time in his career and for the first time as a starting pitcher...The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Huntsville, AL went 2.0 scoreless innings in relief on September 4, 2018 in a 5-1 loss here in Atlanta.

RHP Chris Mazza is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (1 ER/4.2 IP) in two games out of the bullpen against the Braves...The 6-foot-4 native of Walnut Creek, CA, earned the win over Atlanta after throwing one pitch for the Mets in a 7-6, 11-inning, season final win on September 29, 2019.

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves reduced their magic number to clinch the National League’s No. 2 seed to one following Chicago’s 7-0 loss at Pittsburgh yesterday. • The Braves have a two-game lead over the Cubs with three games to play...Atlanta also holds the tie break over Chicago, which would be intradivision record since the clubs do not meet this season. • The Braves finished 24-16 against the NL East, while Chicago went 22-18. • As the No. 2 seed, the Braves would play the first wild card, which presently is Cincinnati...The Reds are a half-game behind St. Louis and a half game up on San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE: The Braves are set to begin their final series of the regular season tonight, playing host to Boston over the next three days. • Since Interleague play became an everyday occurrence in 2013, the Braves finished a season with the American League one time before...They played three games with Detroit to close down Turner Field in 2016, winning two-of-three from the Tigers. • Overall, the Braves are 10-7 against the American League this season...They went 13-7 in interleague play last season. • The Braves have not a winning record in interleague play across two consecutive seasons since 2010-2011.