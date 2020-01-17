The Braves have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with utility infielder Adeiny Hechavarria.

Hechavarria signed with the Braves in August as Dansby Swanson was on the injured list. Hechavarria hit .328 with a .400 OBP, four home runs and 15 RBI in 61 at bats.

Charlie Culberson was non-tendered a contract in December because the Braves do not believe he can backup Swanson at shortstop. Culberson was later brought back on a non-roster invite to MLB spring training.

Johan Camargo also struggled there in a reserve role last season, so the Braves were looking for a backup infielder who can play shortstop in a pinch.

Hechavarria is an eight-year MLB veteran with the Marlins, Rays, Mets, Pirates, Yankees, Blue Jays and Braves. Hechavarria started his career in Toronto, at the same time current Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos was in charge of the Blue Jays.

If Austin Riley gets the majority of playing time at third base, Camargo will back him up and play second base if needed. Hechavarria has played 809 MLB games at shortstop, 37 at second base and 31 at third base.

With Hechavarria's salary, the Braves' payroll is believed to be near the $130 mark. Of course, there is still work to be done as the team needs another big bat in the lineup with Josh Donaldson signing with the Twins earlier this week.