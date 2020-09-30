SI.com
More Braves notes for game one

Bill Shanks

This series will be the Braves’ 37th postseason matchup in franchise history...The Braves lost in the NLDS last season to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2...They are 81-92 (.468) all-time in the postseason, despite having outscored the opposition 682-671 (+11 run differential). • The Braves have played in 15 division series (6-9), 11 league championship series (5-6), nine World Series (3-6) and one wild card game (0-1). 

GAME 1: The Braves are set to play their 36th Game 1 of a playoff round today (that total does not include a wild card game loss in 2012), and are 15-20 in these games... They have also lost nine consecutive series openers in the postseason; they last won a Game 1 in 2001 when they swept Houston in the NLDS. 

The Braves are 11-4 in series when they win Game 1 and 3-17 when they drop the opener. • They last won a series when dropping Game 1 in 1999, when they lost 6-1 vs. Houston in the NLDS before going on to win the next three games...They last lost a series when winning the opener in 1996, when they won the first two games of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, before dropping the next four. • They last won a Game 1 home game in the 1999 LCS, beating New York, 4-2...They are 0-7 in Game 1 home games since that win, including last season’s 7-6 loss to St. Louis here at Truist Park. 

SERIES PLAY: The Braves played 10 three-game series this season, and went 6-4 in them...They lost three of their last four such series. • The Braves went 5-5 in the openers of their threegame series this season...They won four of five series that they won the opener, while they were 2-3 when they dropped the first game. 

THE OFFENSE: The Braves scored 348 runs this season, the second most in the major leagues…The Dodgers scored one more run (349)… Atlanta scored the most runs any modern-era (since 1900) Braves team scored in the first 60 games of a season. • The 1900 Boston Beaneaters set the old mark at 346, before the 2003 team matched them…The Braves’ 5.8 runs per game was the highest total in the franchise’s modern era…The 1894 team holds the overall franchise record, scoring 9.17 runs per game over 133 games (1,220 total runs). • MLB ranks: OPS (.832, 1st), on-base % (.349, 1st), doubles (130, 1st), extra-base hits (236, 1st), total bases (1,001, 1st), batting average (.268, 2nd), slugging % (.483, 2nd). 

ROSTER MOVE: The Braves selected Charlie Culberson and added him to the major league roster for the series, and released LHP Tommy Milone from the roster...Culberson has appeared in 231 games for Atlanta since 2018, batting .265 (116-for-438).  

