The Braves and Red Sox finish a three-game series with the third of six games between the teams this season...Atlanta has won each of the first two games...The clubs will close out the regular season against each other with three games in Atlanta, September 25-27. • The Braves last played the Red Sox in 2018, going 1-5, including 1-2 here in Boston...They have not won the season set with Boston since 2004, when they went 2-1 against the Red Sox.

Prior to this week, the clubs had played nine series since 2004, and the Braves have gone 10-29 (.256) overall and 0-8-1 in series play over that time frame...From the beginning of interleague play in 1997 through 2004, the Braves went 22-11 (.667) against the Red Sox. • Atlanta won each of the first two games of this series to win its first set at Fenway Park since a three-game sweep 2002...Since that sweep, they had gone 6-14 (.300) here in Boston prior to this series.

LHP Robbie Erlin has made just two career appearances against the Red Sox, one of which was a start...Has a 6.00 ERA (5 ER/6.2 IP) without a decision...He pitched against them in relief last season with the Padres, and allowed three runs (two earned) over 3.0 innings.

RILEY DELIVERS, AGAIN: Austin Riley broke a 2-2 tie with a sixth-inning single last night, and has plated the winning run in each of Atlanta’s first two games at Fenway...He finished the night 2-for-5. • Riley has driven in the game winner in each of Atlanta’s last three games and his four go-ahead RBI on the season are tied for second on the club, one behind Freddie Freeman. • Riley broke a 0-0 tie on Sunday night with a double in the second inning, and hit a basesclearing triple to snap a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning on Monday before his go-ahead single last night. • Since the beginning of Atlanta’s last homestand on August 17, a span of 12 games, Riley has batted .378/.417/.689 with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBI...He has hits in 11 of the 12 games, including six multi-hit games...He has hit in a career-best six straight games.

STARTING PITCHING: RHP Ian Anderson went 6.0 innings last night in his second career start to beat the Red Sox...The Braves improved to 12-2 this season when their starter goes at least 5.0 innings. • Anderson and LHP Max Fried have combined to go 8-0 with a 1.74 ERA (11 ER/57.0 IP) in 10 games...All other Braves starters are 0-10 with a 7.60 ERA (78 ER/92.1 IP) in 25 starts. • Mike Soroka (2 starts), Kyle Wright (1) and Touki Toussaint (1) are the only other Braves to complete 5.0 innings in a start this sesaon...None are on the active roster.