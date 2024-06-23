Braves Reliever Dominates in Minor League Rehab Start
The Atlanta Braves bullpen has been excellent this season, and they are one step closer to being at full strength once more. Braves reliever A.J. Minter has been sidelined for the past four weeks due to a hip impingement.
On Saturday night, he made his first start with the Braves Single-A affiliate, the Rome Emperors. In his one-inning outing, he showcased his dominance – striking out three batters, not issuing a single walk, and only allowing one hit and an error, which unfortunately led to a run.
For Minter, whether he will have another rehab start with Rome or at another level remains to be seen. There is no definitive timeline for his return, and there should not be a rush, considering how Atlanta has been playing recently. One thing to watch is his fastball speed; in Saturday’s start, his fastball was hovering around 93 mph. Minter stated that his velocity was affected by his injury.
“Before injury, Minter said it affected his velocity, and his fastball went from 95.8 miles per hour in 2023 to 94.9 this season. The Tyler, Texas, native cited the inability to effectively use his legs due to the hip issue as the primary reason for his drop in velocity.”
In conclusion, the Braves bullpen is one step closer to gaining one of baseball's best setup pitchers again.