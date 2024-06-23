Rehabbing #Braves LHP A.J. Minter struck out the side in his rehab assignment today with High-A @GoEmperors. Would've faced just four batters but an E6 extended his first inning work by an extra batter. FB was sitting 93 mph.



1 IP, 1H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

21 pitches/14 strikes