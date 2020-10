Dodgers vs. Mark Melancon

Justin Turner – 3-7

Corey Seager – 2-6 with 3 RBI

Chris Taylor – 1-8

AJ Pollock 0- 1-4

Enrique Hernandez – 1-2

Austin Barnes – 0-2

Cody Bellinger – 0-4

Max Muncy – 0-5

Joc Pederson – 0-6

Dodgers vs. Will Smith

Enrique Hernandez – 2-4 with a solo HR

AJ Pollock – 1-5 with a solo HR

Max Muncy – 2-6 with a double and 2 RBI

Joc Pederson – 2-5 with a RBI

Cody Bellinger – 1-7

Chris Taylor – 1-5 with a RBI

Justin Turner – 0-4 with a RBI

Corey Seager – 0-4

Will Smith – 0-1

Austin Barnes – 1-2

Dodgers vs. Shane Greene

Mookie Betts – 2-13 with a double

Max Muncy – 1-3 with a RBI

Corey Seager – 0-1

Edwin Rios – 0-1

AJ Pollock – 0-1

Terrance Gore – 0-1

Dodgers vs. Chris Martin

Mookie Betts – 2-2 with a HR and 2 RBI

Justin Turner – 0-4

Will Smith – 0-1

Max Muncy – 0-1

Cody Bellinger – 0-1

Dodgers vs. Tyler Matzek

AJ Pollock – 1-3 with a RBI

Justin Turner – 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI

Dodgers vs. A.J. Minter

A.J. Pollock – 1-2 with a RBI

Max Muncy – 1-2

Corey Seager – 1-1 with a RBI

Cody Bellinger – 0-1 with a BB

Justin Turner – 0-1

Chris Taylor – 0-1

Enrique Hernandez – 0-1

Mookie Betts – 0-1

Dodgers vs. Grant Dayton

A.J. Pollock – 0-1

Max Muncy – 0-1

Austin Barnes – 0-1

Enrique Hernandez – 0-1

Dodgers vs. Darren O’Day

Mookie Betts – 1-10 – 2 BB

Chris Taylor – 0-2

Dodgers vs. Jacob Webb

Justin Turner – 1-1 with a 2-run HR

Enrique Hernandez – 1-2

Cody Bellinger – 0-2

Austin Barnes -0-2

Chris Taylor – 0-1

Max Muncy – 0-1

Dodgers vs. Josh Tomlin

Mookie Betts – 3-9

Cody Bellinger – 1-4 with a solo HR and a BB

Chris Taylor – 2-4 with a HR and 2 RBI

Justin Turner – 2-5 with a HR and 2 RBI

Corey Seager – 1-3

Enrique Hernandez – 0-5

AJ Pollock – 0-3

Austin Barnes – 1-3

Joc Pederson – 1-2 with a double

Max Muncy – 0-1