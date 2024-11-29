Braves Re-Sign Two Non-Tendered Players to Minor League Deals
The Atlanta Braves have re-signed left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr and right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas. No public announcement was made for these signings, but they are listed on each player's profile page.
Both pticher's signed their deals on Nov. 27.
Kerr and Salinas pitchers were originally non-tendered by the Braves at that deadline. The Braves let five players go in total, and so far, two have been brought back.
The Braves acquired Kerr in a trade with the San Diego Padres in December 2023. He and infielder Matt Carpenter were shipped off along with cash in exchange for centerfielder Drew Campbell. He made 10 appearances for the Braves in 2024. He had a 5.64 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 22 1/3 innings pitched. He made nine appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett as well with a 4.50 ERA. Kerr's last appearance in a game was June 15. He sustained a UCL injury and underwent Tommy John Surgery.
Salinas has a history with the Braves. The Braves were the ones to sign him as an amateur free agent out of Venezuela. Salinas was traded to the Oakland Athletics as part of the Sean Murphy deal prior to the 2023 season. The Braves claimed him on waivers earlier this month.
Within 30 days, he's been cut twice and picked up twice.
Salinas has yet to make his Major League debut. He reached Triple-A for the first time in 2024. He made two apperances, giving up seven earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched (9.95 ERA).
Being inked to minor-league deals, the two pitchers will serve as non-roster depth for the time being. However, their services could, in theory, be called upon at some point, but it would require adding them to the 40-man roster. According to their MiLB profiles, both have been assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.