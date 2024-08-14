Braves Reynaldo Lopez Shakey in Rehab Start
Atlanta Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez took the mound for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers for a rehab start as he works his way back to the Braves rotation.
By the looks of his start, he’s shaking off the rust. Over four-plus innings pitched, Lopez gave up three earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four.
He threw 71 pitches with 47 of them being for strikes (66%). Lopez came out for the fifth inning but didn’t record an out. Through his first four innings, he gave up just one run. He gave up a triple, hit a batter and then an RBI single before being lifted for Allan Winans, who would finish the game. Winans is typically a starter, so that was just a normal workload for him.
This should be the only rehab start for Lopez regardless of his performance. He normally pitches five or six innings. He’s close enough to a normal workload that the Braves will bring him back barring a setback in the coming days.
In 19 starts this season, Lopez has a 2.06 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP, a 203 ERA+ and 102 strikeouts over 104 1/3 innings pitched.
Lopez has been out since July 28 when he exited his start against the New York Mets after just three scoreless innings. He was diagnosed with right forearm inflammation. There were hopes he would not have to go the IL, but that didn’t work out.
He’s on the IL retroactive to Aug. 2, so he will be eligible to return on Saturday.
Along with Lopez on his way back, the Braves will be activating center fielder Michael Harris II from the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Harris is currently with the club waiting to be activated.