SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ronald Acuna happy the Braves move on to the NLDS

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuña Jr.: Went 3-for-5 with the game’s first RBI from atop the Braves lineup, and now has three career three-hit games in the postseason…Acuña Jr. is the second player in baseball history with three three-hit postseason games prior to turning 23, joining former Brave Andruw Jones…In 11 career postseason games, Acuña Jr. has batted .333/.412/.644 with 15 hits and seven RBI.

Advancing: The Braves today clinched the Wild Card Series and will advance to the NLDS…The series win snapped a streak of 10 consecutive losses in playoff rounds, dating to the 2001 League Championship Series against Arizona…That streak tied for the longest in MLB history with the Chicago Cubs…The Braves last won a playoff round in 2001, sweeping Houston in the NLDS…Atlanta will play the winner of the Cubs-Marlins series, which Miami currently leads 1-game-to-0.

Clinching Games: Atlanta had lost seven consecutive clinching games since their last postseason series win, a three-game sweep of Houston in the 2001 NLDS…The Braves have been outscored 52-16 in these seven games and led for a total of five innings.

Game 2: The Braves played their 36th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and they are now 26-10 (.722) in these games...They have won 10 of their last 11 such games.

Scoreless Streak: Atlanta pitchers threw 22 consecutive scoreless innings this series, and have pitched 28 straight scoreless frames dating to the fourth inning of Game 5 of last year’s NLDS…This is the longest scoreless streak in Braves postseason history…Atlanta threw 24 straight scoreless frames during the 1991 playoffs, which is the longest single-postseason scoreless streak in franchise history…The Braves current run of 28 straight scoreless innings is the longest by any team in the playoffs since the Oakland A’s threw 30 straight frames in 1974.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis d'Arnaud on the series win over the Reds

Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Atlanta Braves moving on to the second round of the baseball playoffs

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall Interview

Adam Duvall talks about the Atlanta Braves beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 in game two to advance to the National League Division Series next week

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker on the series win over the Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is thrilled with his team's win over the Reds to give the franchise its first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson talks about his win over the Reds to clinch the Wild Card Series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his six stellar innings against the Reds that clinched the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Reds 5-0 to win first postseason series in 19 years

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Thursday to win the Wild Card Series 2-0 for their first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes: Braves try to clinch wild card series Thursday

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching the franchise's first postseason series in 19 years if they beat the Cincinnati Reds Thursday in game two of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Braves need to put the Reds away today in game two

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves need to ride the momentum of the win on Wednesday and get this wild card series over with Thursday

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews his first postseason start in Game Two

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his first ever postseason start in game two of the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Pitching came through in game one for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how the pitching bailed the Braves out with 13 scoreless innings in game one of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Single Ends Epic Pitcher's Duel in 13 Innings

Freddie Freeman got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win in game one of the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

by

philthepenguin00