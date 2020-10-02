Ronald Acuña Jr.: Went 3-for-5 with the game’s first RBI from atop the Braves lineup, and now has three career three-hit games in the postseason…Acuña Jr. is the second player in baseball history with three three-hit postseason games prior to turning 23, joining former Brave Andruw Jones…In 11 career postseason games, Acuña Jr. has batted .333/.412/.644 with 15 hits and seven RBI.

Advancing: The Braves today clinched the Wild Card Series and will advance to the NLDS…The series win snapped a streak of 10 consecutive losses in playoff rounds, dating to the 2001 League Championship Series against Arizona…That streak tied for the longest in MLB history with the Chicago Cubs…The Braves last won a playoff round in 2001, sweeping Houston in the NLDS…Atlanta will play the winner of the Cubs-Marlins series, which Miami currently leads 1-game-to-0.

Clinching Games: Atlanta had lost seven consecutive clinching games since their last postseason series win, a three-game sweep of Houston in the 2001 NLDS…The Braves have been outscored 52-16 in these seven games and led for a total of five innings.

Game 2: The Braves played their 36th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and they are now 26-10 (.722) in these games...They have won 10 of their last 11 such games.

Scoreless Streak: Atlanta pitchers threw 22 consecutive scoreless innings this series, and have pitched 28 straight scoreless frames dating to the fourth inning of Game 5 of last year’s NLDS…This is the longest scoreless streak in Braves postseason history…Atlanta threw 24 straight scoreless frames during the 1991 playoffs, which is the longest single-postseason scoreless streak in franchise history…The Braves current run of 28 straight scoreless innings is the longest by any team in the playoffs since the Oakland A’s threw 30 straight frames in 1974.