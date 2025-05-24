Braves Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Electric Return Continues With Another Moonshot
Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to unreal return to the Atlanta Braves lineup. In less than 24 hours, Acuña has hit two home runs out to left field, both missiles. The first one went 467 feet at 115.5 mph on Friday, and the next one on Saturday went 427 feet and at 111 mph.
At the time of his home run, Acuña was 3-for-8 with the two home runs and three RBIs. For those wondering, his OPS is 1.500. He's also flashed the defensive tools as well, nailing a runner at second base on Friday to pick up an outfield assist.
It's safe to say the strategy of waiting until he was good and ready has paid off.
The Braves star right fielder returned from his near-year-long recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee. He took longer than his previous recovery - which was in his right knee - because the Braves wanted him to be at full health.
FanGraphs projects that Acuña will play in 100 games for the Braves this season and have a slash line of .302/.394/.532. During that time, they also project he’ll hit 22 home runs, drive in 60 runs, steal 34 bases and finish with a 4.4 fWAR.
Following his first game, he was already at a 0.2 fWAR. Being about 4.5% of the way there after playing 1% of the projected games isn't too shabby.