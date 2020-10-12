BRAVES

REGULAR SEASON - POSTSEASON

Travis d’Arnaud - .321 - .386 - 9 - 34 - 53-165 --- .421 - .500 - 2 - 7

Freddie Freeman - .341 - .462 - 13 - 53 - 73-214 -- .167 - .375 - 0 - 1

Ozzie Albies - .271 - .306 - 6 - 19 - 32-118 -- .200 - .273 - 0 - 0

Dansby Swanson - .274 - .345 - 10 - 35 - 65-237 -- .263 - .286 - 2 -5

Austin Riley - .239 - .301 - 8 - 27 - 45-188 -- .235 - .350 - 0 - 0

Adam Duvall - .237 - .301 - 16 - 33 - 45-190 - .100 -- .143 - 1 - 3

Ronald Acuna - .250 - .406 - 14 - 29 - 40-160 -- .273 - .360 - 1 - 2

Nick Markakis - .254 - .312 - 1 - 15 - 33-130 -- .190 - .190 - 0 - 0

Marcell Ozuna - .338 - .431 - 18 - 56 - 77-228 -- .227 - .227 - 1 - 5

GAME ONE Max Fried Walker Buehler

GAME TWO Ian Anderson Clayton Kershaw

GAME THREE Kyle Wright TBD

Max Fried – Season stats including two postseason games – 13 games 7-0 2.42 ERA

18 earned runs on 54 hits allowed in 67.0 innings pitched – 19 walks and 59 strikeouts

Max Fried – Career postseason – 10 games – 8 relief appearances and 2 starts 4.68 ERA

9 earned runs on 18 hits allowed in 17.1 innings pitched – 4 walks and 16 strikeouts

Ian Anderson – Season stats including two postseason games – 8 games 5-2 – 1.47 ERA

7 earned runs on 26 hits allowed in 43.0 innings pitched – 17 walks and 58 strikeouts

Kyle Wright – Last four games including game three vs. Marlins 3-0 – 1.80 ERA

5 earned runs on 14 hits allowed in 25.0 innings pitched – 8 walks and 21 strikeouts

