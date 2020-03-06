BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Rotation with mixed results so far

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka was slowed early in camp by an adductor muscle strain. In his two games, Soroka has allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings, with six hits allowed, two walks and five strikeouts.

Max Fried has also pitched two games so far this spring. His first start was not good, but he bounced back with a better performance in his second appearance. Fried has allowed three runs in three innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz has been even worse in his two starts. Foltynewicz has allowed four runs in 3.1 innings, with two home runs allowed, two walks and four strikeouts.

The battle for the last two positions in the rotation has been a bright spot in Florida. Sean Newcomb’s desire to return to the bullpen looks like a good decision so far, as he’s allowed two runs in five innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts. If Newcomb keeps the walks down, he’ll be certain to have a spot in the rotation even after Cole Hamels returns.

And Felix Hernandez has been impressive in his three games. While his velocity is obviously not what it used to be in his heyday with the Mariners, Hernandez has been effective. He’s allowed two runs on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts.

We can’t leave Kyle Wright out of the equation. He’s pitched two games in relief and Wright’s command has been outstanding. He’s not walked a batter in five innings, with no runs allowed on two hits and seven strikeouts.

With Hamels possibly out until June, the Braves will need these pitchers to be effective early in the season. Hamels could basically be what Dallas Keuchel was last season – a pitcher who will be there for 3-4 months and be available for any postseason work.

Foltynewicz has not looked good, so there will be concern until we see the “Good Folty” shows up. Soroka and Fried look like they just need to get their innings in, while Newcomb and King Felix will solidify the rotation if they keep up their solid work.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Shanks talks with Braves relief prospect Philip Pfeifer

Bill Shanks talks with Braves relief prospect Philip Pfeifer

Bill Shanks

Could Austin Riley and Johan Camargo platoon at third base?

Bill Shanks and Russ Brown talk about what could happen at third base.

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves top pitching prospect Ian Anderson

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Did the Braves make a mistake in letting Julio Teheran go

Bill Shanks talks about whether the Braves made a mistake in bringing in Cole Hamels and letting Julio Teheran go over the offseason

Bill Shanks

Johan Camargo and Austin Riley are battling it out for third base

Bill Shanks discusses what the Braves may be thinking when deciding on who will start at third base this season.

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb pitches well in his second spring start

Left-hander Sean Newcomb continues to pitch well in his quest for a spot in the Braves rotation.

Bill Shanks

Bryce Ball Interview - Part Two

Braves prospect Bryce Ball talks with Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks

Bryce Ball making good first impression on the Braves

Bill Shanks talks with Bryce Ball about what he's working on in spring training.

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright has higher expectations in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Braves pitcher Kyle Wright about his expectations for the 2020 season.

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his fastball command issues in 2019

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright talks about the issues that kept him from having more success last season.

Bill Shanks