Mike Soroka was slowed early in camp by an adductor muscle strain. In his two games, Soroka has allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings, with six hits allowed, two walks and five strikeouts.

Max Fried has also pitched two games so far this spring. His first start was not good, but he bounced back with a better performance in his second appearance. Fried has allowed three runs in three innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz has been even worse in his two starts. Foltynewicz has allowed four runs in 3.1 innings, with two home runs allowed, two walks and four strikeouts.

The battle for the last two positions in the rotation has been a bright spot in Florida. Sean Newcomb’s desire to return to the bullpen looks like a good decision so far, as he’s allowed two runs in five innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts. If Newcomb keeps the walks down, he’ll be certain to have a spot in the rotation even after Cole Hamels returns.

And Felix Hernandez has been impressive in his three games. While his velocity is obviously not what it used to be in his heyday with the Mariners, Hernandez has been effective. He’s allowed two runs on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts.

We can’t leave Kyle Wright out of the equation. He’s pitched two games in relief and Wright’s command has been outstanding. He’s not walked a batter in five innings, with no runs allowed on two hits and seven strikeouts.

With Hamels possibly out until June, the Braves will need these pitchers to be effective early in the season. Hamels could basically be what Dallas Keuchel was last season – a pitcher who will be there for 3-4 months and be available for any postseason work.

Foltynewicz has not looked good, so there will be concern until we see the “Good Folty” shows up. Soroka and Fried look like they just need to get their innings in, while Newcomb and King Felix will solidify the rotation if they keep up their solid work.

