With their fourth-round pick in last Thursday's MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder.

Strider made four starts this season before the pandemic ended the season. Strider pitched in 12 innings, allowed 13 hits, had three walks and 19 strikeouts. Strider did not have a record, but Clemson won all four games he started.

Strider was not ranked by Baseball America or MLB.com, most likely because he missed all of the 2019 season with Tommy John surgery.

In 2018, Strider was a freshman All-American. He was 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (six starts). Strider allowed 40 hits in 51.0 innings, with 35 walks and 70 strikeouts. Strider led Clemson in strikeouts in his first season with the Tigers.

Strider had been drafted out of Christian Academy of Knoxville in Tennessee in the 35 round by the Cleveland Indians and chose to attend Clemson instead.

Strider has an intersting story with his elbow injury. Doctors told Strider his ulnar collateral ligament had been torn for over a year.

So, with his 2020 season cut short, we're not exactly certain how well Strider has bounced back from his injury. The shortened season also hurt Strider not be able to show exactly how far he'd come back from the Tommy John surgery.

Braves scout Billy Best talks about the selection of Spencer Strider.

