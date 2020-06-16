BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves scout Billy Best on fourth-rounder Spencer Strider

Bill Shanks

With their fourth-round pick in last Thursday's MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder.

Strider made four starts this season before the pandemic ended the season. Strider pitched in 12 innings, allowed 13 hits, had three walks and 19 strikeouts. Strider did not have a record, but Clemson won all four games he started.

Strider was not ranked by Baseball America or MLB.com, most likely because he missed all of the 2019 season with Tommy John surgery.

In 2018, Strider was a freshman All-American. He was 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (six starts). Strider allowed 40 hits in 51.0 innings, with 35 walks and 70 strikeouts. Strider led Clemson in strikeouts in his first season with the Tigers.

Strider had been drafted out of Christian Academy of Knoxville in Tennessee in the 35 round by the Cleveland Indians and chose to attend Clemson instead.

Strider has an intersting story with his elbow injury. Doctors told Strider his ulnar collateral ligament had been torn for over a year.

So, with his 2020 season cut short, we're not exactly certain how well Strider has bounced back from his injury. The shortened season also hurt Strider not be able to show exactly how far he'd come back from the Tommy John surgery.

Braves scout Billy Best talks about the selection of Spencer Strider.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryce Elder Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks has part one of his interview with Atlanta Braves fifth-round pick Bryce Elder

Bill Shanks

Braves scout Billy Best talks about first-round pick Jared Shuster

Braves scout Billy Best chats with Bill Shanks about first round pick Jared Shuster

Bill Shanks

Miami (Ohio) infielder Landon Stephens is one of three free agents signed by the Atlanta Braves

Here is more information on the Braves three undrafted free agent signees

Bill Shanks

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark have failed us, the fans

Bill Shanks talks about how baseball's leaders have shown zero leadership

Bill Shanks

Spencer Strider Interview - Part Three

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider

Bill Shanks

Spencer Strider Interview - Part Two

Bill Shanks continues his conversation with Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider, taken in the fourth round by the Braves Thursday night

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker must have a different looking depth chart this year

What happens if a player tests positive? Well, the Braves, and every other MLB team, must have contingency plans

Bill Shanks

Did the Braves use the correct strategy in this year's draft?

Bill Shanks talks about the two options the Braves had to approach the draft and the decision they made might not have been the best one

Bill Shanks

Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider on his recovery from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks talks with Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider about his return from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks

Rob Manfred needs to stop sending emails and figure this mess out

Bill Shanks talks about the need for baseball owners and players to figure this out

Bill Shanks