Tuesday's game one of the two-game set between the Braves and Yankees was rained out, so the two teams will play a traditional double-header Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Here are some notes on Ian Anderson, who will make his MLB debut in game one.

Anderson is set to make his major league debut with today's game-one start...He is ranked by MLB. com as Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, and as the Braves’ No. 3 prospect overall...He is rated as the No. 42 prospect in baseball.

This year marks the third consecutive season that Atlanta’s top pitching prospect has pitched for the club in the majors. Mike Soroka played his first full season in 2019, while top prospect Kyle Wright made his debut in September of 2018.

Atlanta selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft...He was Atlanta’s highest draft selection since 1991, when the Braves took Mike Kelly second overall.

With today’s debut, Anderson becomes the 18th first-round pick from the 2016 draft to debut, and just the fourth high schoool first-rounder to do so.

Anderson is set to become the first Atlanta starter to make his debut against the Yankees, and just the third Braves pitcher overall. Two Braves relievers have debuted against the Yankees...Evan Phillips did so in 2018 (2.1 IP, 2 ER), and Kevin Barry did so in 2006 (3.0 IP, 0 R).

Five Atlanta starters have debuted with an Interleague start, most recently Luiz Gohara against Texas in 2017...Those five have combined to go 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA (15 ER/25.0 IP).

Anderson’s twin brother, Ben, is a pitcher in the Texas Rangers organization.