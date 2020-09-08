Kyle Wright makes his fifth start of the season and just the ninth of his career...Is his 16th career appearance. • His five starts this season are a new career-most total. • Was recalled today from the club’s alternate training site to start tonight...He opened the season in Atlanta’s rotation and made four starts for the Braves, going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA (12 ER/15.0 IP) before being optioned on August 20.

Wright has made just two career appearances against Miami, and pitched the only “quality” start of his career...In two starts in total, is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA (5 ER/9.0 IP) versus the Marlins. • Pitched against them in his last start this season prior to being optioned, August 14...Allowed two hits and three runs while walking a career-most six batters in just 3.0 innings. • Also held the Marlins to five hits and two runs over 6.0 innings, April 6 of last season...Walked one and fanned four.

Wright pitched primarily at Triple-A Gwinnett during the 2019 season, and over his final 10 starts with the Stripers he went 7-0 and pitched to a 2.61 ERA. • His 2.61 ERA over those starts, which spanned from June 28 through the end of the season, ranked as the lowest across all of Triple-A baseball. • Gwinnett went 9-1 during his 10 starts in that span, while Wright fanned 70 batters and allowed opponents to bat just .239. • In his final three appearances with Atlanta last season, all in relief, allowed one run over 3.0 innings and struck out four. • Opponents batted .182 (2-for-11) during those appearances...Both hits were singles and he did not walk a batter. 2020 Recap

Tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched, August 8 at Philadelphia...Took the loss after allowing six hits and four runs. • All four runs scored in the fourth, and all four scored via home run...J.T. Realmuto hit a solo shot, and Jay Bruce followed later with a three-run homer. • Following the runs allowed, Wright retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. • Made the first scoreless start of his career, August 2 against the Mets...Held New York to five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings...Struck out five. • Held New York hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position. • Started against Tampa Bay, July 28, for his first start of the season and allowed four hits, three walks and five runs over 2.2 innings, • Struck out the first two batters he faced and was through 2.2 scoreless innings before allowing five straight batters to reach (two walks and three singles) with two outs in the third.

Made his first Interleague start with his season debut at Tampa Bay. • Faced Boston in his major league debut for the only Interleague appearance of his career... Made his major league debut 9/4 vs. BOS and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts…Fanned the first batter he faced, Jackie Bradley Jr., on five pitches for his first career strikeout. • Made his second career Opening Day roster after also breaking camp with Atlanta last season.