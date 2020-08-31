SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves - Red Sox Monday Notes

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Red Sox meet today to start a three-game series with the first of six games between the teams this season...The clubs will close out the regular season against each other with three games in Atlanta, September 25-27. 

The Braves last played the Red Sox in 2018, going 1-5, including 1-2 here in Boston...They have not won the season set with Boston since 2004, when they went 2-1 against the Red Sox. 

The clubs have played nine season series since 2004, and the Braves have gone 10-29 (.256) overall and 0-8-1 in series play over this time frame...From the beginning of interleague play in 1997 through 2004, the Braves went 22-11 (.667) against the Red Sox. 

The Braves last won a series at Fenway Park in 2002, sweeping a three-game set...Since that sweep, they have gone 7-14 (.333) here in Boston. 

LHP Max Fried has never faced Boston before... Fried has never lost an interleague game in his career, going 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA (8 ER/36.1 IP) in six starts against the American League… He has beaten Tampa Bay, Toronto and New York already this season. 

RHP Colten Brewer has never faced the Braves... He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA (6 ER/15.0 IP) in 15 career games, all in relief, against the National League...The 6-foot-4, 230-pound native of Dallas, TX, is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA (6 ER/10.1 IP) in three career starts. 

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Braves improved to 166-0 since 1974 when they have a 10-run lead or more at some point in a game after their 12-10 win last night...The Braves led 10-0 after the top of the second inning. 

Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth inning to record the save...It marked just the second time in those 166 games that a Braves reliever recorded a save of less than three innings...Luke Jackson converted the other such save last season on May 17, 2019 vs. Milwaukee...The Braves led 12-0 in that game, before winning 12-8...Jackson came in with the tying run on deck and recorded one for the save. 

The Braves had nine consecutive men reach base in their 10-run second inning last night (Duvall single, Riley double, Camargo single, Acuña Jr. walk, Swanson walk, Freeman single, Ozuna single, d’Arnaud single, Markakis double)...It marked the first time that the Braves reached safely in nine consecutive plate appearances in an inning since July 3, 2001 vs. Philadelphia, when the team reached in 10 straight during the seventh inning... Research courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau. 

The 10-run second tied the highest-scoring inning for a MLB team this season...The Indians also scored 10 runs (seventh inning) on August 6 vs. Cincinnati.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves' Max Fried talks about his Monday start in Boston

Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Max Fried previews his Monday night start against the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

A.J. Minter thriving in bullpen as Braves still in first place

The Atlanta Braves are up by three games in the National League East as they finish up the road trip this week in Boston against the last place Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Tommy Milone talks about his Atlanta Braves debut

The Braves acquired Tommy Milone to eat innings, but he lasted only 2.1 innings Sunday after being handed a 10-0 lead

Bill Shanks

Tommy Milone struggled in his debut but the Braves held on to win 12-10 in Philadelphia

The Braves almost squandered a 10-0 lead but instead held on for a 12-10 victory over the Phillies in the weekend series finale

Bill Shanks

Braves linked to Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger

The Atlanta Braves need help in the starting rotation and Cleveland's Mike Clevinger could help fill the huge void

Bill Shanks

Notes on Tommy Milone for his Braves debut

Newly acquired left-hander Tommy Milone will pitch for the Braves Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Shanks

Braves - Phillies Game Three Notes

The Braves try to avoid the sweep as they play the Phillies Sunday night

Bill Shanks

Anthopoulos and Snitker talk about Tommy Milone

The Braves hope Tommy Milone can eat some innings for the rotation

Bill Shanks

Source: Braves to Acquire Tommy Milone From the Orioles

Desperate for help in the starting rotation, the Atlanta Braves are set to trade for Baltimore Orioles left-hander Tommy Milone

Bill Shanks

Is Lance Lynn a candidate for the Atlanta Braves?

With Max Fried and Ian Anderson the only dependable starters, the Atlanta Braves have no choice but to do something before Monday's trade deadline

Bill Shanks