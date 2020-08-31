The Braves and Red Sox meet today to start a three-game series with the first of six games between the teams this season...The clubs will close out the regular season against each other with three games in Atlanta, September 25-27.

The Braves last played the Red Sox in 2018, going 1-5, including 1-2 here in Boston...They have not won the season set with Boston since 2004, when they went 2-1 against the Red Sox.

The clubs have played nine season series since 2004, and the Braves have gone 10-29 (.256) overall and 0-8-1 in series play over this time frame...From the beginning of interleague play in 1997 through 2004, the Braves went 22-11 (.667) against the Red Sox.

The Braves last won a series at Fenway Park in 2002, sweeping a three-game set...Since that sweep, they have gone 7-14 (.333) here in Boston.

LHP Max Fried has never faced Boston before... Fried has never lost an interleague game in his career, going 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA (8 ER/36.1 IP) in six starts against the American League… He has beaten Tampa Bay, Toronto and New York already this season.

RHP Colten Brewer has never faced the Braves... He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA (6 ER/15.0 IP) in 15 career games, all in relief, against the National League...The 6-foot-4, 230-pound native of Dallas, TX, is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA (6 ER/10.1 IP) in three career starts.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Braves improved to 166-0 since 1974 when they have a 10-run lead or more at some point in a game after their 12-10 win last night...The Braves led 10-0 after the top of the second inning.

Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth inning to record the save...It marked just the second time in those 166 games that a Braves reliever recorded a save of less than three innings...Luke Jackson converted the other such save last season on May 17, 2019 vs. Milwaukee...The Braves led 12-0 in that game, before winning 12-8...Jackson came in with the tying run on deck and recorded one for the save.

The Braves had nine consecutive men reach base in their 10-run second inning last night (Duvall single, Riley double, Camargo single, Acuña Jr. walk, Swanson walk, Freeman single, Ozuna single, d’Arnaud single, Markakis double)...It marked the first time that the Braves reached safely in nine consecutive plate appearances in an inning since July 3, 2001 vs. Philadelphia, when the team reached in 10 straight during the seventh inning... Research courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau.

The 10-run second tied the highest-scoring inning for a MLB team this season...The Indians also scored 10 runs (seventh inning) on August 6 vs. Cincinnati.