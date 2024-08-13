Braves Set to Return Big Piece to Lineup
With everything that’s gone wrong for the Atlanta Braves this season, they get a positive update. Manager Brian Snitker confirmed that center fielder Michael Harris II will be activated from the Injured List on Wednesday.
More help offensively and defensively in the outfield is coming. Harris has been out since June 14 when he sustained a grade 2 hamstring strain on the base paths.
The 2022 National League Rookie of the Year has been stellar during his rehab assignment. In 23 at-bats across six games, Harris is batting .435 with a 1.065 OPS with one home run and two RBIs.
Harris has had three multi-hit games including two three-hit nights.
The Braves hope that this production translates to the big league level. Before going down with an injury, Harris was underperforming like his teammates, albeit to a much lesser extent.
In 67 games MLB games, Harris has batted .250 with a .653 OPS, five home runs and 20 RBIs. In his first two seasons, he batted .295 with a .828 OPS and averaged 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.
Again, his numbers form earlier this season would still be an improvement. While offense hasn’t been as big of an issue as of late, the Braves need a major jolt in the system. Something to help get them out of the funk they’ve been on since the All-Star Break. They’ve had two six-game losing streaks and have lost seven of their last eight.
With the series heading to San Francisco to take on a Giants team that’s right on their tail, getting Harris can make a difference when the margins are so thin over the course of 162 games.
One of the reasons the Braves limited their deadline moves was because they knew Harris was coming back. Well, he’ll back sure shortly. That much needed help is on the way.