Braves Shut Out as MLB Reveals All-Star Game Starters
While the Atlanta Braves took the field at Truist Park for Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants, Major League Baseball was busy with its own work: Releasing the list of starters for the 2024 All-Star Game.
And when the list became finalized, the Braves were officially left without a starting position player for the first time since 2017.
Here's a look at the National League starters ...
C: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers
1B: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
SS: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
3B: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies
OF: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers; Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres; Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Last year the Braves set a franchise record with eight-total selections. They had three All-Star starters in catcher Sean Murphy, shortstop Orlando Arcia and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., while five others - first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder - were selected as reserves.
Atlanta has several candidates to make the game this year, headlined by designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, starters Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale and Max Fried and reliever Jesse Chavez.
Of note, one NL starter - Contreras - has Braves ties, as the now-Milwaukee standout played in 153 games from 2020-22 for Atlanta, earning an All-Star nod in his final year. He was traded to the Brewers in Dec. 2022 as a part of a three-team trade that brought Murphy to Atlanta.
MLB All-Star reserves and pitchers will be announced at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN. The 2024 MLB All-Star game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.