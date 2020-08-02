BravesCentral
Saturday Braves postgame notes

Bill Shanks

Hello Again: The Mets and Braves played the second of a four-game series tonight…The clubs also played a three-game set at Citi Field to open the 2020 season…Seven of the first 11 games for the teams are against one another…Atlanta and New York meet just three other times this season, from September 18-20 at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets: Atlanta outscored New York 19-5 last weekend, and 37-16 through five games in total…Since the start of 2018, the Braves are 28-15 against the Mets…New York is now 2-8 in their last 10 games in Atlanta

Acuña Jr. Homer Drought.: Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the bottom of the sixth inning by driving the first pitch of his at-bat into left center field for his first home run of the season…Finished 2-for-5 with two runs and a pair of RBI…His eight games without a homer was the longest drought for Acuña Jr. to open a season, after he homered in his second game after his debut in 2018 and homered in his fourth game last season.

Acuña Jr. MPH: Drove the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning out to left-center for his first home run of the season…The homer left his bat at 113.8 mph, that hardest base hit by a Braves player the season and the third-hardest home run of Acuna Jr.’s career…He drove a homer 115.9 mph off of Cincinnati’s Alex Wood on August 2 of last year, and had a 114.3-mph shot off of Arizona’s Robbie Ray on April 16, 2019…Acuna Jr. also had a 108.9-mph double tonight after logging just two hits harder than 100 mph over the season’s first eight games.

Two-Out Offense: Atlanta scored five times in the first two innings and all five came across with two outs…A two-run home run by Marcel Ozuna came in the first inning, while doubles by Tyler Flowers and Ronald Acuña Jr. and a single by Ozzie Albies scored runs in the second…Ender Inciarte’s RBI in the fifth also came with two outs…Atlanta has 22 two-out RBI on the season, tied with the Dodgers and Padres for most in the National League.

Touki Toussaint: Made his first start of the season and scattered three hits and three walks while fanning five through 5.0 scoreless frames on 74 pitches…Was just his second start against New York (NL) and fifth appearance, and Toussaint now owns a 2.89 ERA (6 ER/18.2 IP) against the Mets…Made his first Opening Day roster this season.

Swanson: Dansby Swanson finished 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two runs scored…Swanson entered play ranking in the top five in the majors in RBI (T-1, 11), hits (T-2, 12), stolen bases (T-2, 2), and runs (T-3, 7)…Swanson’s 11 RBI are the most by a Braves shortstop through eight games since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Marcel Ozuna: Drove a 1-1 pitch to left-center field in the bottom of the first for his third home run of the season, driving in two runs…The homer was his sixth extra-base hit of the season, tied for most in the majors.

Kyle Wright set to pitch Sunday for Braves versus Mets

Atlanta Braves Sunday starter Kyle Wright talks about his matchup against the Mets

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna busts out with first home run of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves got a home run and another RBI-double from Ronald Acuna in the 7-1 win over the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Marcell Ozuna off to a great start for the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves needed protection for Freddie Freeman in the lineup, and so far Marcell Ozuna is providing that just like Josh Donaldson did last year

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint pitches four scoreless innings for Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint may get another chance in the rotation after pitching four scoreless innings against the Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves have great comeback win over Mets 11-10

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets after being down by six runs

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb struggles in second start of the season

Braves starter Sean Newcomb struggles again

Bill Shanks

Braves bounce back with an 11-10 win over the Mets

The Braves beat the Mets 11-10 with a great comeback win

Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball before the beginning of the Mets series

Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball as the Mets hit Atlanta for a four-game series

Bill Shanks

Mike Foltynewicz clears waivers

The Atlanta Braves will have more time to try and have Mike Foltynewicz find his velocity

Bill Shanks

BraveRedskinUVAfan

Braves bullpen solid in the first week of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves bullpen has been super so far, and they are about to get stronger with the addition of Will Smith

Bill Shanks