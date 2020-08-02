Hello Again: The Mets and Braves played the second of a four-game series tonight…The clubs also played a three-game set at Citi Field to open the 2020 season…Seven of the first 11 games for the teams are against one another…Atlanta and New York meet just three other times this season, from September 18-20 at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets: Atlanta outscored New York 19-5 last weekend, and 37-16 through five games in total…Since the start of 2018, the Braves are 28-15 against the Mets…New York is now 2-8 in their last 10 games in Atlanta

Acuña Jr. Homer Drought.: Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the bottom of the sixth inning by driving the first pitch of his at-bat into left center field for his first home run of the season…Finished 2-for-5 with two runs and a pair of RBI…His eight games without a homer was the longest drought for Acuña Jr. to open a season, after he homered in his second game after his debut in 2018 and homered in his fourth game last season.

Acuña Jr. MPH: Drove the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning out to left-center for his first home run of the season…The homer left his bat at 113.8 mph, that hardest base hit by a Braves player the season and the third-hardest home run of Acuna Jr.’s career…He drove a homer 115.9 mph off of Cincinnati’s Alex Wood on August 2 of last year, and had a 114.3-mph shot off of Arizona’s Robbie Ray on April 16, 2019…Acuna Jr. also had a 108.9-mph double tonight after logging just two hits harder than 100 mph over the season’s first eight games.

Two-Out Offense: Atlanta scored five times in the first two innings and all five came across with two outs…A two-run home run by Marcel Ozuna came in the first inning, while doubles by Tyler Flowers and Ronald Acuña Jr. and a single by Ozzie Albies scored runs in the second…Ender Inciarte’s RBI in the fifth also came with two outs…Atlanta has 22 two-out RBI on the season, tied with the Dodgers and Padres for most in the National League.

Touki Toussaint: Made his first start of the season and scattered three hits and three walks while fanning five through 5.0 scoreless frames on 74 pitches…Was just his second start against New York (NL) and fifth appearance, and Toussaint now owns a 2.89 ERA (6 ER/18.2 IP) against the Mets…Made his first Opening Day roster this season.

Swanson: Dansby Swanson finished 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two runs scored…Swanson entered play ranking in the top five in the majors in RBI (T-1, 11), hits (T-2, 12), stolen bases (T-2, 2), and runs (T-3, 7)…Swanson’s 11 RBI are the most by a Braves shortstop through eight games since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Marcel Ozuna: Drove a 1-1 pitch to left-center field in the bottom of the first for his third home run of the season, driving in two runs…The homer was his sixth extra-base hit of the season, tied for most in the majors.