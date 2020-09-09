Braves vs. Marlins: The Braves and Marlins tonight continued their three-game series…The Marlins have won the first two games, and lead the season series, three games to two…The victory was just their eighth at Truist Park in 30 games since the park opened in 2017…The Braves went 15-4 against the Marlins last year, a year after going 14-5 versus Miami…Atlanta’s 15 wins over the Marlins in 2019 set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season…It was the Braves most wins against a single opponent in a season since 2004, when they also went 15-4 against Montreal.

Series Win: The Marlins have won the series after taking the first two games of this three-game set…Miami snapped a streak of 13 consecutive winless series against Atlanta…They last took a set from the Braves when they won three-of-four games in Miami to conclude the 2017 season, from September 28-October 1…This is their first series win in Atlanta since September 12-13, 2016, when they took two-of-three games at Turner Field.

Sixto Sánchez: Held Atlanta to just two hits and a walk over 6.0+ scoreless innings of work with five strikeouts in just his fourth career start and his first time facing the Braves… Opponents have scored in just three of 25.0 innings he has pitched…Sánchez became just the second pitcher in Marlins franchise history to pitch at least 5.0 innings and hold opponents to three runs or less in each of his four starts…Chuck Smith was the first to do so in June of 2000…Sánchez is MLB.com’s top-ranked Marlins prospect, and the No. 22 prospect in all of baseball.

Home Runs: After failing to record a home run for just the sixth time in its 25 previous road games during yesterday’s 5-4 extra-inning victory, Miami went deep three times this evening with solo shots from Jorge Alfaro and Matt Joyce along with a two-run homer from Garrett Cooper to score four of their eight runs…Miami has now hit nine home runs over its last six games, with three multi-homer games during that span…Miami hit a major league-low 146 home runs last season.

Road Warriors: The Marlins are 17-9 (.654) on the road this season and 7-3 over their last 10 road games…Miami has the most road wins in the majors and they have outscored their opponents 130-106 away from Marlins Park… Miami has not had a winning road record since going 44-37 (.543) in 2009.

Five or more runs: Miami improved to 11-1 on the season when scoring at least five runs in a game… Their only loss came August 30 in a 12-7 defeat against the Rays.

Corey Dickerson: Led off for the Marlins for a third consecutive game and just for the fifth time this season, and finished 2-for-4 with a double…Five of his last six hits have been extra-base hits…He entered play with just five hits in his previous 38 at-bats…Has hit .343 (12-for-35) out of the No. 4 spot in the lineup…Conversely, is a combined 17-for-89 (.191) in all other spots in the batting order.

Series Loss: The Braves have lost the first two games of this series to suffer their first series defeat at Truist Park this season…Atlanta had been 5-0-2 in their first seven home series this season…This was Atlanta’s first series loss to the Marlins since the final series of the 2017 season, from September 28-October 1 in Miami…The Braves had not dropped a home series to Miami since September 12-13, 2016, when they dropped two-of-three games at Turner Field.

Starting Pitching: Kyle Wright started for Atlanta tonight and completed just 4.0 innings…The outing was the 23 this season in which a Braves starter completed 4.0 or fewer innings, the most such starts in the National League and second most in the majors…Only Boston, with 28 such starts, has more…The 23 such starts are already seventh most by a Braves staff since 2000, and have occurred in just 42 games…The 2014 Braves had just seven starts of 4.0 or fewer innings over 162 games.

Kyle Wright: Started for Atlanta after being recalled earlier today and allowed seven hits and five runs over 4.0 innings to take the loss…He is now 0-7 to begin his major league career…Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions…The Braves are just 2-14 in the 16 career games in which Wright has pitched. ­

Freddie Freeman: Went 2-for-4 on the night and has now reached base in 24 straight games, the third-longest active run in baseball…Entering today, only Alex Bregman (40 games) and Christian Yelich (26) had longer active streaks…With his two hits tonight, Freeman now has 1,498 in his career…Just seven players in the baseball’s modern era (since 1900) have logged 1,500 hits for the franchise, and only 25 active players have reached that milestone.

Player of the Week: Marcell Ozuna was today named the National League Player of the Week…Last week, during the period from July 31-August 6, Ozuna hit .464/.531/1.143 (13-for-28) with five home runs, four doubles, and 13 RBI…His five homers tied for the most in the majors in that period, while his 13 RBI paced the league outright…This is the fourth such honor of his career.