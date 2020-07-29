BravesCentral
After third starter Sean Newcomb and fourth starter Mike Foltynewicz had struggled by giveing up seven runs in 6.1 innings, the Braves needed a good start from fifth starter Kyle Wright.

For two innings, it looked like they may have been getting the best start of the week. But then, the wheels came off.

Wright struck out the first two batters he faced in the first inning and got the three outs in 10 pitches. He gave up a single in the second inning, but Wright's stuff still looked great.

But in the third inning, he walked Kevin Kiemaier to start the inning. Wright then got Michael Perez to fly out and struck out Ji-Man Choi. 

Wright walked two batters in a row - Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz - to load the bases. Yoshi Tsutsugo then singled to score two runs. Jose Martinez and Joey Wendle then got back-to-back singles.

And, all of a sudden, the score was 4-1 Tampa Bay.

The Rays won 5-2, and once again the rotation was the issue. Sure, the Braves struck out 12 times at the plate, but they were behind because of another bad inning, another rough start.

Wright will likely get another start. His spot will come up Sunday in the game against the New York Mets. We'll see if he can learn from what went wrong in the bad inning Tuesday and get straightened out.

