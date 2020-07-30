BravesCentral
Max Fried goes for the Braves Thursday vs. Tampa Bay

Bill Shanks

Max Fried will try to get the Braves over the .500 mark as he pitches the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night. Game time is 7:10 pm ET.

Fried pitched in the second game of the season last Saturday in New York. He allowed two runs on two hits in five innings against the Mets, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Braves won the game in extra innings for their first win of the season.

Fried has never faced the Rays. He will be opposed by Rays' pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. The Braves will host the New York Mets this weekend at Truist Park. 

The Braves had two offensive stars on Wednesday - Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson.

Freeman collected the 14 four-hit game of his career and his first since March 30 of last season in Philadelphia… His four hits tonight were double what he totaled in the first five games of the season, and raised his batting average from .143 entering play to .316.

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI to give him nine runs driven in on the season, second most in the majors behind Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz (11)…Swanson’s nine RBI are tied for the most by a Braves shortstop through six games since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966, matching Edgar Renteria’s mark from 2006. 

Some information in this article came from the Braves postgame notes.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

