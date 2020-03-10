BravesCentral
Braves Talk - Rotation doing very well with two weeks left

Bill Shanks

Atlanta passed on Madison Bumgarner and instead went with the one-year option of Cole Hamels, who is 36 years old but should be the perfect veteran to lead the rather young group of talented starting pitchers. As for the other veteran presence, the Braves must hope Felix Hernandez somehow returns to his All-Star form, or they must hope Sean Newcomb can at least be as effective as a starting pitcher as he was in 2018.

Will the Braves get good Mike Foltynewicz in 2020 or bad Mike Foltynewicz? If he can be as good as he was in 2018 and in the second half of last season, the Braves could have just as good a rotation as the Nationals or Mets. But if Foltynewicz goes back to Triple-A, the Braves could be in big trouble. 

Last year’s Rotation ERA: 4.20 – 12 in MLB and 7 in the NL
Gone from last season: Julio Teheran (33 starts), Dallas Keuchel (19), Kevin Gausman (16), Josh Tomlin (1)
Returning Starters: Max Fried (30), Mike Soroka (29), Mike Foltynewicz (21)
New Starting Pitchers: Cole Hamels (27 with the Cubs), Felix Hernandez (15 with the Mariners)
Candidates: Sean Newcomb (4), Bryse Wilson (4), Kyle Wright (4), Touki Toussaint (1)
Competition: Newcomb and Hernandez will have the inside track on the fifth starter’s job. Newcomb is returning from the bullpen, where he had a 3.04 ERA in 51 games last season. Will the new team and new league help get Hernandez back on track?
NOTES: The potential for improvement in Atlanta’s rotation could depend on Foltynewicz, who had a 6.37 ERA in his first 11 starts last season. Then, after a stint in Triple-A Gwinnett, Foltynewicz had a 2.65 ERA in his final 10 regular season starts of the season. Which Foltynewicz will show up in 2020?
AGES on Opening Day: Hamels (36), Hernandez (33), Foltynewicz (28), Newcomb (26), Fried (26), Wright (24), Soroka (22), Wilson (22)

Braves Talk - Shanks talks about the struggling outfielders

Bill Shanks talks about the options the Braves have to align their outfield.

Bill Shanks

Patrick Weigel talks about now throwing the split-finger fastball

Braves pitcher Patrick Weigel talks about a new pitch he hopes can be effective for him in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Shane Greene struggling in spring training

Bill Shanks talks about the one reliever in spring training who is struggling.

Bill Shanks

Felix Hernandez pitches well again for the Atlanta Braves

The Braves' rotation is rounding into shape with Felix Hernandez again doing well in Florida.

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb with another good outing at spring training for the Braves

Braves left-handed starter Sean Newcomb had another great performance in the Grapefruit League.

Bill Shanks

A.J. Minter Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Braves reliever A.J. Minter about his troubling 2019 campaign and what he hopes to do to get back on track for this season.

Bill Shanks

Jeremy Walker Interview - Part Two

Braves right-handed reliever Jeremy Walker got a taste of the big leagues last season. Can he get more outings in 2020?

Bill Shanks

Jeremy Walker Interview  Part One

Bill Shanks talks with Braves reliever Jeremy Walker about making the big leagues last season.

Bill Shanks

Foltynewicz bounces back with strong outing vs. Rays

The Atlanta Braves will count heavily on starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz this season, and he gave them reason for optimism Saturday with a solid performance in his third spring start.

Bill Shanks

Kyle Muller Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Kyle Muller.

Bill Shanks