BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves sweep Phillies with 8-0 win in game two

Bill Shanks

The Braves blasted the Phillies Sunday in game two of the double-header 8-0 behind big games from Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Freddie Freeman.

Acuna hit two home runs, a solo shot in the fifth inning and then a two-run shot in the sixth inning. He went 4-4 with two runs scored, two homers, three RBI and is now hitting .266.

Freeman went 3-4 with a home run, a two-run shot in the third inning. He also had a double and a triple.

Marcell Ozuna and Travis d'Arnaud both went 2-4 with RBI hits. The Braves pounded out 14 hits on the day.

Atlanta got another great pitching performance from Max Fried, who is now the team's best starter with Mike Soroka out for the season. Fried went five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits, with one walk and six innings.

Fried got into some trouble in the fifth inning when he gave up a single, a walk and then hit a batter. That loaded the bases for Bryce Harper, who flew out to Acuna to end the inning. It was very clutch pitching by Fried and again showed why he's maturing into a great pitcher for the Braves.

Atlanta tries to win the series Monday night in game four of the set with Sean Newcomb (0-1, 6.57) on the mound against Phillies' ace Aaron Nola (0-1, 3.97).

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Max Fried pitches five scoreless innings to continue his great season

The Braves top starter Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings to help Atlanta win game two of the double-header over Philadelphia 8-0

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna hits a two-run blast to help the Braves beat the Phillies 5-2

Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall got big hits in the fifth inning to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in game one of Sunday's double-header

Bill Shanks

Max Fried and Huascar Ynoa to pitch in Sunday's double-header for Braves

The Braves will send rookie Huascar Ynoa to the mound in game one and top starter Max Fried to the hill in game two of Sunday's double-header in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson talks about Atlanta's 5-0 loss Saturday in Philadelphia

The Braves lost to the Phillies Saturday 5-0

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his start versus Philadelphia

Braves starter Kyle Wright gave the Braves six innings Saturday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves shut out for the first time since Opening Day in loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Saturday behind two home runs in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Braves rained out in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves were rained out Friday and will play a double-header Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves reliever Will Smith ready to get back on the mound

Atlanta Braves reliever Will Smith is back from the COVID-19 virus and is ready to contribute to a great bullpen

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright set to kick off road trip in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound in Philadelphia Friday to start the nine-game road trip

Bill Shanks

Braves postgame notes after 7-2 homestand

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the Braves Thursday win and the successful 7-2 homestand

Bill Shanks