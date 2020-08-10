The Braves blasted the Phillies Sunday in game two of the double-header 8-0 behind big games from Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Freddie Freeman.

Acuna hit two home runs, a solo shot in the fifth inning and then a two-run shot in the sixth inning. He went 4-4 with two runs scored, two homers, three RBI and is now hitting .266.

Freeman went 3-4 with a home run, a two-run shot in the third inning. He also had a double and a triple.

Marcell Ozuna and Travis d'Arnaud both went 2-4 with RBI hits. The Braves pounded out 14 hits on the day.

Atlanta got another great pitching performance from Max Fried, who is now the team's best starter with Mike Soroka out for the season. Fried went five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits, with one walk and six innings.

Fried got into some trouble in the fifth inning when he gave up a single, a walk and then hit a batter. That loaded the bases for Bryce Harper, who flew out to Acuna to end the inning. It was very clutch pitching by Fried and again showed why he's maturing into a great pitcher for the Braves.

Atlanta tries to win the series Monday night in game four of the set with Sean Newcomb (0-1, 6.57) on the mound against Phillies' ace Aaron Nola (0-1, 3.97).

