SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Kyle Wright wins first MLB game as Braves beat Nationals

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright had pitched in 16 major league games. He had made nine starts. He had not done very well overall, giving up 39 runs in 44.2 innings. That's why he was 0-7 in his MLB career.

But on Sunday, Wright outpitched one of baseball's best pitchers. Wright went six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Washington's Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young award winner, gave up six runs in 5.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. 

Wright pitched better than Scherzer. He won. Finally.

The lead was swapped back-and-forth between the two teams and then the Braves grabbed control when Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies both hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning.

From there, it was the bullpen that took over for Atlanta. The Braves relievers pitched three scoreless innings to end the game with an 8-4 victory.

Travis d'Arnaud got the Braves off to a good start with a RBI-double in the first inning. Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo home run off Wright in the second inning to tie the game 1-1.

Nick Markakis doubled home d'Arnaud in the fourth inning to give the Braves a 2-1 lead. Washington then bounced back in the bottom of the fourth on a fielder's choice.

The Nationals took a lead in the fifth inning when the Trea Turner grounded into a force out with the bases loaded. Ozzie Albies made a throwing error when trying to get the double play and two runs scored making it 4-2.

But then Duvall hit his 14th home run of the season in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4. A few batters later, Albies hit his third home run of the year to give the Braves a two-run lead at 6-4.

Marcell Ozuna gave the Braves an insurance run in the eighth inning on a single scoring Albies. Then a ground out scored Freddie Freeman to make it 8-4.

The Braves take three of four games from the Nationals. They now start a three-game set in Baltimore Monday against the Orioles.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Wright talks about getting his first MLB victory as the Braves beat the Nationals 8-4

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright finally get his first MLB victory after starting his career 0-7 as he beats Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright goes for his first MLB win today in Washington

The Braves will send Kyle Wright on the mound Sunday against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Another gem from Ian Anderson as the Braves win in D.C.

Ian Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings as the Braves beat the Nationals 2-1

Bill Shanks

Braves face the Nationals Saturday in game three of series

Ian Anderson will face Patrick Corbin as the Braves and Nationals play game three of the series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves Saturday in Washington

The Atlanta Braves send Ian Anderson to the mound Saturday in Washington to face the Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the loss to the Nationals

Braves manager Brian Snitker updates the condition of Ronald Acuna following Friday's loss to the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves play the Nationals Friday in game two of the series

Brian Snitker talks about the upcoming game with the Nationals and his confidence in starting pitcher Josh Tomlin

Bill Shanks

Braves Freddie Freeman talks about Atlanta's hot offense

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the comeback win over Washington Thursday

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson continues to sizzle at the plate

The Atlanta Braves are still in first place in spite of horrible starting pitching, and it's the offense that deserves credit

Bill Shanks

The Braves bounce back from trailing 5-0 and win 7-6 on four home runs

The Atlanta Braves trailed the Washington Nationals 5-0, but then the bats got going with four home runs to give Atlanta a 7-6 victory in game one of a long road trip

Bill Shanks