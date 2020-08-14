BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Notes - August 13

Bill Shanks

- Outfielder Scott Schebler cleared waivers and was sent to the other camp in Gwinnett. He was only 0-1 in a pinch-hitting appearance for Atlanta. The left-handed hitting Schebler will be insurance if the Braves need another left-handed bat.

- With Ronald Acuna out for this series in Miami and Ozzie Albies still not picking up a bat yet, the Braves have to be worried about the top of their lineup. Both have wrist issues. Albies is due to come back off the injured list this weekend but still has to get prepared to pick up a bat. It must be a good sign that Acuna was not placed on the IL and the team believes rest can cure his issue.

- What has happened to Ender Inciarte? He's hitting only .182 (8-44) this season with two doubles and four runs batted in. Going back to the start of the 2019 season, Inciarte has hit .235. This was a player who hit .304 in 2017 and had 201 hits. He's not the same player, which has many wondering if the Braves would consider promoting top prospect Cristian Pache.

Let's triple the stats to see what the Braves players are on pace for:

Marcell Ozuna - 12 HR, 33 RBI
Ronald Acuna - 12 HR, 27 RBI, 3 SB
Freddie Freeman - 9 HR, 36 RBI
Travis d'Arnaud - 6 HR, 33 RBI
Ozzie Albies - 3 HR, 18 RBI
Dansby Swanson - 6 HR, 42 RBI, 9 SB
Austin Riley - 9 HR, 24 RBI
Johan Camargo - 9 HR, 18 RBI
Matt Adams - 6 HR, 21 RBI
Ender Inciarte - 0 HR, 12 RBI, 9 SB

So, who will start on Monday and Tuesday for the Braves? Kyle Wright starts Friday in game one of the series with Miami. We expect Max Fried to go in game two on Saturday - on five days rest. Then Touki Toussaint could go Sunday on four days rest.

But then what? A bullpen game? One of the prospects like Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson or Kyle Muller? 

And someone would be needed for Tuesday, as well, since Wright would be pitching on three days rest if he pitched in game two against the Nationals.

The Braves do have an off day next Thursday, but they have got to figure out this rotation by Monday for the first two games of the homestand in Atlanta.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shane Greene back on track with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves have Shane Greene back to his All-Star form

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Recap of the first third of the season

Bill Shanks talks about the first third of the season

Bill Shanks

Braves fall to 2-4 on road trip with loss in New York

The Braves lost their second straight game to the Yankees Wednesday night in New York

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Ever heard of a three-man starting rotation?

Bill Shanks talks about the Atlanta Braves problems in the starting rotation

Bill Shanks

Braves send Huascar Ynoa to the mound Wednesday in New York

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Yankees Wednesday with Huascar Ynoa on the mound for the second time in four days

Bill Shanks

Toussaint goes only four innings against the Yankees

The Atlanta Braves needed a solid outing from Touki Toussaint, but he was only able to go four innings in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees

Bill Shanks

Braves lose in New York 9-6 to the Yankees

The Braves got down 8-0 and then lost by three to the Yankees 9-6

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson struggles in his return to the Major Leagues

The Braves were hoping for a bit more from Bryse Wilson in his return to the Major Leagues

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - The Braves need Touki Toussaint to step up (again)

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves have lost five starting pitchers since the start of summer camp

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint to start Tuesday against the New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves pitcher Touki Toussaint talks about the Braves moving on to New York to face the Yankees

Bill Shanks