The Atlanta Braves (13-10) begin the week tied for first place with the Miami Marlins (9-6). The Marlins (.600) are percentage points ahead of the Braves (.565) but Atlanta has obviously played eight more games than Miami.

The starting rotation continues to struggle. Despite Robbie Erlin’s four scoreless innings Sunday and Max Fried’s great start Saturday, in the last week the Braves starters allowed 19 runs on 21 hits in 19.2 innings. That’s an ERA of 8.72.

The rotation’s ERA in 23 games is now 5.21, sixth worst in the game and fourth worst in the National League.

Atlanta’s bullpen had a rough week overall. In the last six games, the Braves pen allowed 18 runs on 29 hits in 30.1 innings. Obviously, that’s a lot of bullpen innings for six games, showing again how the non-Max Fried starters are not going long enough in games. The pen’s ERA was 5.35 in the last week.

The Braves bullpen has a 3.17 ERA overall in the 23 games played, fifth-best in the game and third-best in the NL. The staff ERA is 4.18, 14 best in baseball, seventh-best in the National League.

Offensively, the Braves lead the Major Leagues with 234 strikeouts. The next closest National League teams is the Cubs, who have 203 and have played in four fewer games than the Braves.

The Braves also lead the Major Leagues with 48 doubles in 23 games.

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

MONDAY: Touki Toussaint (0-1, 7.27) vs. Washington – Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 9.69) – 7:10

TUESDAY: Josh Tomlin (1-0, 1.59) vs. Washington – Austin Voth (0-2, 3.21) – 7:10

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20) vs. Washington – Erick Fedde (1-1, 2.55) – 7:10

FRIDAY: Max Fried (3-0, 1.24) vs. Philadelphia – 7:10

STANDINGS

Miami (9-6) --- Host NY Mets (2) and then at NY Mets (2) and at Washington (4)

Atlanta (13-10) --- Host Washington (3) and then Philadelphia (3)

Philadelphia (8-9) – 2.0 – Play at Boston (2), Toronto (2) and then in Atlanta (3)

Washington (8-11) – 3.0 – Play at Atlanta (3) and then host Miami (4)

New York (9-14) – 4.0 – Play at Miami (2) and then host Miami (2)

