The Braves are desperate for a decent start, so much so they are turning to Josh Tomlin to start Tuesday against the Nationals in game two of the series at Truist Park.

After getting just three innings from Monday's starter, Touki Toussaint, and having Robbie Erlin go four innings on Sunday, the Braves bullpen needs Tomlin to at least go four innings.

He's the Swiss Army Knife, the pitcher manager Brian Snitker to plug in any role and do well. Tomlin has a 1.59 earned run average in his first eight games this season, all in relief.

The Braves have now had nine games of the 24 played where the starting pitcher went 5.0 innings or more. And only 14 times has the starting pitcher gone 4.0 innings or more.

The prospects, notably Ian Anderson or Tucker Davidson, could be coming up soon. But for now, the Braves turn to Tomlin to start Tuesday.

With the Miami Marlins losing to the New York Mets Monday night, the Braves (14-10) are now in sole possession of first place. They lead Miami (9-7) by one game, while the Phillies are 2.5 games out. The Mets and Nationals are both four games out of first place.

We'll have more coverage of the Braves this afternoon on The Bill Shanks Show on Middle Georgia's ESPN - 93.1 FM in Macon, 105.9 FM in Warner Robins and 98.3 FM all over south central Georgia. You can follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com