SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves Talk - Is Ian Anderson coming up?

Bill Shanks

STANDINGS

The Braves (16-12) hold a two-game lead over the Miami Marlins (11-11) in the National League East. The Mets (12-14) are three games back, followed by the Nationals (11-14) at 3.5 games behind and the Phillies (10-14) are four games back.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Braves – Off Monday and Thursday – Host the Yankees Tuesday & Wednesday and then at Philadelphia this weekend

Marlins – at Washington Monday and then at the Mets Tuesday (DH)-Thursday – Then they host Tampa Bay this weekend

Phillies – Off Monday – At Washington Tuesday-Thursday – Then host the Braves this weekend

Nationals – Host Miami Monday and then host the Phillies Tuesday-Thursday – at Boston this weekend

Mets – Off Monday – Scheduled to host the Marlins Tuesday (DH)-Thursday and then at the Yankees this weekend (double-headers on Friday and Sunday)

ROTATION PLANS

Tuesday – Since Touki Toussaint pitched in relief on Sunday, he will not be starting game one against the Yankees.

Wednesday – Max Fried will have four days rest and should be on schedule to start game two against the Yankees

NOTES

Dansby Swanson as the leadoff hitter – 10 games – 18-47 - .383 – 1 HR – 3 RBI – 6 Doubles - What does Manager Brian Snitker do with Dansby when Ronald Acuna comes back on Tuesday? Hit him second in the lineup?

Touki Toussaint – on August 6 vs. Toronto – allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 6.2 IP, 0 BB, 9 K
Since then– 2 starts & Sunday’s relief outing – 10 ER on 8 H in 8.1 IP, 9 BB, 8 K (10.84 ERA)

Look at what the four relievers who were added late last season have done in an Atlanta uniform:
- Mark Melancon – 32 games – 3.30 ERA – 15 saves
- Shane Greene – 39 games – 2.92 ERA – 1 save
- Chris Martin – 26 games – 3.43 ERA – 1 save
- Darren O’Day – 17 games – 1.32 ERA
TOTAL: 2.93 ERA

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET for more Braves coverage - on 93.1 FM in Macon, 105.9 FM in Warner Robins and 98.3 FM in South Central Georgia. You can also listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do the Braves have to make a decision now on Touki Toussaint?

The Atlanta Braves may be growing tired of seeing Touki Toussaint now throw strikes

Bill Shanks

Braves lose to Phillies 5-4 in series finale

Here are the notes from the Braves media relations department following the Sunday loss to the Phillies

Bill Shanks

Braves fall to the Phillies 5-4 in series finale

The Braves fall Sunday night to the Phillies in a game that had a thrilling ending

Bill Shanks

Braves surviving despite injuries and lack of a rotation

The Atlanta Braves are in great shape in the NL East despite a lot of drama in the first half of their regular season

Bill Shanks

Adam Duvall will start for the Braves Sunday and play right field

The Braves will go for the sweep tonight with Josh Tomlin on the mound against Zach Efflin and the Phillies

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley hits his fourth home run of the season

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley talks about his 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Braves notes from Saturday's win over the Phillies

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall talks about his game-winning single to give the Braves a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Shanks

Robbie Erlin gave the Braves a decent start as they won it late over the Phillies

The Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies with late-inning theatrics

Bill Shanks

Robbie Erlin goes for the Braves Saturday against the Phillies

Braves manager Brian Snitker previews Saturday's game with the Phillies

Bill Shanks

Max Fried talks about winning his fourth game of the season

The Braves Max Fried continues to be one of the best pitchers in the National League

Bill Shanks