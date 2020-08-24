STANDINGS

The Braves (16-12) hold a two-game lead over the Miami Marlins (11-11) in the National League East. The Mets (12-14) are three games back, followed by the Nationals (11-14) at 3.5 games behind and the Phillies (10-14) are four games back.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Braves – Off Monday and Thursday – Host the Yankees Tuesday & Wednesday and then at Philadelphia this weekend

Marlins – at Washington Monday and then at the Mets Tuesday (DH)-Thursday – Then they host Tampa Bay this weekend

Phillies – Off Monday – At Washington Tuesday-Thursday – Then host the Braves this weekend

Nationals – Host Miami Monday and then host the Phillies Tuesday-Thursday – at Boston this weekend

Mets – Off Monday – Scheduled to host the Marlins Tuesday (DH)-Thursday and then at the Yankees this weekend (double-headers on Friday and Sunday)

ROTATION PLANS

Tuesday – Since Touki Toussaint pitched in relief on Sunday, he will not be starting game one against the Yankees.

Wednesday – Max Fried will have four days rest and should be on schedule to start game two against the Yankees

NOTES

Dansby Swanson as the leadoff hitter – 10 games – 18-47 - .383 – 1 HR – 3 RBI – 6 Doubles - What does Manager Brian Snitker do with Dansby when Ronald Acuna comes back on Tuesday? Hit him second in the lineup?

Touki Toussaint – on August 6 vs. Toronto – allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 6.2 IP, 0 BB, 9 K

Since then– 2 starts & Sunday’s relief outing – 10 ER on 8 H in 8.1 IP, 9 BB, 8 K (10.84 ERA)

Look at what the four relievers who were added late last season have done in an Atlanta uniform:

- Mark Melancon – 32 games – 3.30 ERA – 15 saves

- Shane Greene – 39 games – 2.92 ERA – 1 save

- Chris Martin – 26 games – 3.43 ERA – 1 save

- Darren O’Day – 17 games – 1.32 ERA

TOTAL: 2.93 ERA

Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com