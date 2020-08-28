Here are some notes on Friday's game with the Phillies:

Left-hander Robbie Erlin is set to face Philadelphia for the eighth time in his career and for the fifth time as a starter...The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Oakland, CA has made three appearances this season, with two of them coming against the Phillies...In his start against them on August 22, he went 4.0 innings and allowed two runs, earned, on 67 pitches.

Erlin is set for his third start of the season, and the third of his career for Atlanta...Makes his 41st career start and his 112th career appearance. • Started against the Phillies just six days ago, allowing two hits and two runs over 4.0 innings of work...Atlanta beat Philadelphia, 6-5. • Starts against the same opponent in consecutive turns for just the second time in his career...Pitched against the Giants in back-to-back starts, September 19 and 25, 2018. • Went 5.0 innings in both of those starts against San Francisco, allowing five hits and three runs in the first start and just one earned run in the second. • Has made seven career appearances against Philadelphia, including four starts...Is 1-1 with a 3.21 ERA (10 ER/28.0 IP) over his first seven games. • Made his Braves debut versus Philadelphia and pitched 2.2 innings of relief, August 10 at Citizens Bank Park, allowing four hits and four runs...Allowed home runs to Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto. • In four career starts against Philadelphia, three of which have been “quality” turns, has a 2.42 ERA (6 ER/22.1 IP). • Has fanned 266 batters and walked just 65 over 327.0 career innings. • Has walked just 1.76 batters per 9.0 innings in his career, the fifth lowest mark in the majors among active pitchers with at least 30 starts in that span. • Teammate Josh Tomlin leads the majors in that time frame, walking just 1.09 batters per 9.0 innings. • Atlanta claimed him off waivers from the Pirates on August 7, and he made his Braves debut on August 10. • In two games with the Pirates, allowed five hits and two runs over 3.1 innings of relief.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler is 6-5 with a 3.93 ERA (40 ER/91.2 IP) in 15 career games, all starts, against the Braves...He went 7.0 innings and allowed two runs, earned, with eight strikeouts and no walks in a no-decision on August 22 in a 6-5 loss at Truist Park.