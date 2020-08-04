BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Talk: What's next for the rotation?

Bill Shanks

The Mike Soroka injury could be crippling to the Atlanta Braves. Soroka and Max Fried have been their most reliable starters through the first 11 games of the season.

Soroka and Fried had combined for a 3.20 ERA this year coming into Monday's game, while the other four starters (Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint) have a combined ERA of 7.71.

Young pitchers Bryse Wilson, top prospect Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson and Kyle Muller could also be options for Atlanta. It's difficult to know how they have been doing since there are no stats for the workouts in Gwinnett.

Wilson should be first in line considering he has experience. The Braves would likely want to try him first before calling on a kid who has never pitched in the big leagues before.

Veteran right-hander Josh Tomlin has served as a bridge pitcher between the rotation and bullpen in the first 10 games of the season, but he has experience starting in his 11-year career.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was likely already asking around to see what starting pitchers might be available for a trade before the Aug. 31 trade deadline. Even before Soroka's injury Monday, the Braves were in need of a quality number three starter, given the struggles at the backend of their rotation.

And now, they need more than that. But with 16 of the 30 MLB teams making the postseason this year, it's unclear how soon will teams be willing to part with their starters in a trade. Teams might want to wait a few weeks to see if what they playoff race looks like before making a deal.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Max Fried previews his start Tuesday versus Toronto

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried discusses his Tuesday start against Toronto

Bill Shanks

Braves star Freddie Freeman reacts to Mike Soroka injury

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman discusses the season-ending loss of right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka tears right Achilles tendon

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Mike Soroka has a torn right Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves look at Jeff Samardjiza of the Giants to help replace Mike Soroka?

The Atlanta Braves will likely be in the market for a starting pitcher after the injury to Mike Soroka

Bill Shanks

Braves RHP Mike Soroka Leaves Game With Lower Leg Injury

The Atlanta Braves are holding their breath as ace pitcher Mike Soroka has a lower leg injury

Bill Shanks

Braves go for the sweep against the Mets

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves need for a third starter

Bill Shanks

The Braves send Mike Soroka to the mound Monday in the series finale with the Mets

The Atlanta Braves try for win number six in a row Monday as they finish the series with the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his second start of the season

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright talks about his performance against the New York Mets as the Braves won their fifth game in a row

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Mets 4-0 to win fifth in a row

The Atlanta Braves are now 7-3 after 10 games of the 60-game season after a 4-0 win over the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Mets for fifth win in a row

Here are some notes from Atlanta's 4-0 win over New York for the Braves fifth win in a row

Bill Shanks