Cole Hamels did not pitch in any Grapefruit League game, nursing his sore shoulder. The Braves hope he will be on a regular schedule for Spring Training 2.0.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed four earned runs on six hits in 7.0 innings, with four walks and 10 strikeouts for an ERA of 5.14.

Max Fried posted a 3.52 ERA by allowing three earned runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings in his three games, with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Mike Soroka had a 3.12 ERA in three games, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Felix Hernandez pitched in four games. He allowed three earned runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.98.

Sean Newcomb’s return to the rotation went very well. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits in 9.0 innings, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.00.

Kyle Wright’s ERA was 2.03 in his four games pitched, two starts. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

Touki Toussaint was really good in three games, giving up two earned runs on two hits in 8.2 innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 2.08.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.