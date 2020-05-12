MLB owners and players are starting the discussions about how to start the 2020 baseball season.

We learned Monday some of the issues the owners have in their proposal. Initial reaction from the union and some players was not positive, but let's remember this will not happen overnight.

It will take time. There will have to be give and take on both sides to come to an agreement. We are all having to adjust in this worldwide tragedy, so both the owners and players must do what's necessary to get the players on the field.

There is time. They should have a little less than three weeks to get this done before they'd need to prepare the players to get to a spring training.

Will the players accept some sort of revenue sharing, or will they want to stick to the original agreement in March where their salaries will be prorated?

Money is obviously going to be the issue, and the owners are worried that without fans their revenues will be drastically decreased. But the players will not want any part of revenue sharing, which they will equate with the beginning of a salary cap.

Since the collective bargaining agreement is up after 2021, there will be a fear if the players agree to a revenue sharing, there will be precedent for owners to push that on them for the long-term.

But if the revenues are down with no fans coming in, how will the players expect to get paid the amount they are scheduled to get?

Bill Shanks has more thoughts in the above video.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.