BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Baseball Talk - Will the negotiations get tense?

Bill Shanks

MLB owners and players are starting the discussions about how to start the 2020 baseball season.

We learned Monday some of the issues the owners have in their proposal. Initial reaction from the union and some players was not positive, but let's remember this will not happen overnight.

It will take time. There will have to be give and take on both sides to come to an agreement. We are all having to adjust in this worldwide tragedy, so both the owners and players must do what's necessary to get the players on the field.

There is time. They should have a little less than three weeks to get this done before they'd need to prepare the players to get to a spring training.

Will the players accept some sort of revenue sharing, or will they want to stick to the original agreement in March where their salaries will be prorated?

Money is obviously going to be the issue, and the owners are worried that without fans their revenues will be drastically decreased. But the players will not want any part of revenue sharing, which they will equate with the beginning of a salary cap.

Since the collective bargaining agreement is up after 2021, there will be a fear if the players agree to a revenue sharing, there will be precedent for owners to push that on them for the long-term.

But if the revenues are down with no fans coming in, how will the players expect to get paid the amount they are scheduled to get?

Bill Shanks has more thoughts in the above video.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves will have to worry about the Mets at least 12 times in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Mark Healey about the upcoming 2020 baseball season

Bill Shanks

Braves may not have Cole Hamels to start shortened season

Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels may need more time to prepare shoulder for shortened season

Bill Shanks

Baseball should aim for a July 4 start to the 2020 season

The country needs a special day on Independence Day and having baseball's opening day would make it one to remember

Bill Shanks

Braves will have a challenge in proposed new 2020 format

The Atlanta Braves will have to play their normal enemies in the NL East and face the tough AL East teams under the potential format for 2020.

Bill Shanks

What if Dale Murphy had been on the 1991 Atlanta Braves?

What if Dale Murphy had not been traded in August 1990?

Bill Shanks

We all miss the little things about a baseball season

Bill Shanks has thoughts on what he misses most about the baseball season being on pause

Bill Shanks

MLB to have a five-round amateur draft in June

The last thing the Braves needed was to add fewer prospects into the farm system, especially with several top prospects expected to graduatesoon.

Bill Shanks

Francisco Lindor would look great in a Braves uniform

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves could be a perfect fit if the Indians decide to trade Francisco Lindor.

Bill Shanks

Nick Markakis is one of Atlanta's designated hitter candidates

Bill Shanks talks about how Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis could be the two leading candidates for the designated hitter

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson may be very important to the Braves in a truncated season

Bill Shanks has thoughts about how prospects could be very important in a truncated season

Bill Shanks