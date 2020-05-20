BravesCentral
Kiley McDaniel, who was employed by the Braves for several years under former general manager John Coppolella, has written a new book "Future Value."

One of the things outlined in the book is where the 30 organizations in Major League Baseball fall in terms of scouting and player development philosophy, particularly taking analytics into account.

The Braves are somewhat in the middle, but obviously with a relatively new regime (now three years) of Alex Anthopoulos still a work in progress, it's hard to clearly define what the Braves will be moving forward.

It is also difficult to define the Braves considering the international sanctions from the Coppolella scandal are still in place. The Braves are obviously having to compensate for not having a significant international presence until the penalties are completed.

The Braves have moved out many of the amateur scouts, particularly with Brian Bridges and Roy Clark now out as the leaders of the scouting department. And the player development department has been totally remodeled in the last several years.

We will likely need two or three more years to see how Anthopoulos' moves have worked out. Obviously, Anthopoulos inherited a lot of talent, but he's also taken that talent and helped the team win two straight National League East division titles.

The 2020s will be defined by many of the players on the roster now, but the ability to maintain the success will be dictated by the moves Anthopoulos has made and the important decisions to come.

