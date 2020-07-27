The Braves (2-1) continue their season-opening road trip Monday when they move to St. Petersburg to play the Tampa Bay Rays (2-1).

In the first game, Mike Foltynewicz will go for the Braves. After he looked awful in the exhibition game against the Marlins last week, Foltynewicz will be under the spotlight as fans wonder if he can be a dependable starter for the Braves.

Of course, last year, Foltynewicz had two different stretches:

Foltynewicz in his first 11 starts of 2019: 2-5, 6.37 – 64 hits allowed 59.1 IP, 20 BB, 50K

Foltynewicz in his last 10 starts of 2019: 6-1, 2.65 – 45 hits allowed in 57.2 IP, 17 BB, 55K

He will face Tyler Glasnow, who was 6-1 last season with a 1.78 ERA in 12 starts.

On Tuesday, Kyle Wright makes his first start of the season. Yonny Chirinos will start for the Rays. He was 9-5 last season with a 3.85 ERA in 26 games (18 starts).

Here are some notes on the Rays:

C – Mike Zunino - Former Florida Gator

1B – Ji-Man Choi – had a HR Sunday

2B – Joey Wendle or Brandon Lowe (hitting .455 – was 3-5 Sunday)

SS – Willy Adames – hitting .333

3B – Yoshi Tsutsugo - hitting .111

LF – Manual Margot – 1-10 to start the season

CF – Kevin Kiermaier – hitting only .083

RF – Hunter Renfroe – 0-7 to start the season

DH – Jose Martinez – off to a slow start - .125

