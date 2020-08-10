BravesCentral
Braves Talk - Braves pitching on a roll in last six games

Bill Shanks

When Mike Soroka got hurt last Monday night, everyone in Braves Country gulped. Could the Braves survive with their ace pitcher out for the rest of the season.

Well, so far, so good. In the six games since Soroka was hurt, starting with Tuesday's game with Toronto, the Braves pitching staff has given up 13 runs on 30 hits in 49.0 innings, with 16 walks and 40 strikeouts. That's an ERA of 2.39.

And while Max Fried has started two of those six games, you have to give the rotation credit. In those same six games, the Braves starters have allowed 11 runs on 24 hits in 30.2 innings, with eight walks and 26 strikeouts. That's an ERA of 3.24.

The bullpen continues to be the main story for this team. For the 17 games so far this season, it has a 2.61 ERA, with 20 earned runs allowed on 55 hits in 69.0 innings, 22 walks and 72 strikeouts.

In the last six games, the bullpen has allowed just two earned runs on six hits in 18.1 innings, with eight walks and 14 strikeouts.

We know the Braves are going to score runs. Saturday's shutout obviously woke up the bats on Sunday as they outscored the Phillies 13-2 in the double-header. But if this pitching continues to be solid, the Braves are going to be heavy favorites in the National League East.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Braves start new week in first place with 11-6 record

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves week ahead with three more games before the first official day off of the season

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman talks about great offensive Sunday for the Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the unbelievable offensive showing Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Max Fried pitches five scoreless innings to continue his great season

The Braves top starter Max Fried pitched five scoreless innings to help Atlanta win game two of the double-header over Philadelphia 8-0

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman again lead the Braves over the Phillies

The Atlanta Braves get great hitting from Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman and great pitching from Max Fried to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 in game two of the double-header

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna hits a two-run blast to help the Braves beat the Phillies 5-2

Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall got big hits in the fifth inning to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in game one of Sunday's double-header

Bill Shanks

Max Fried and Huascar Ynoa to pitch in Sunday's double-header for Braves

The Braves will send rookie Huascar Ynoa to the mound in game one and top starter Max Fried to the hill in game two of Sunday's double-header in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson talks about Atlanta's 5-0 loss Saturday in Philadelphia

The Braves lost to the Phillies Saturday 5-0

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright talks about his start versus Philadelphia

Braves starter Kyle Wright gave the Braves six innings Saturday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks

Braves shut out for the first time since Opening Day in loss to Phillies

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Saturday behind two home runs in the fourth inning off Atlanta starter Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Braves rained out in Philadelphia

The Atlanta Braves were rained out Friday and will play a double-header Sunday in Philadelphia

Bill Shanks