Notes from the Braves Media Relations Staff

Braves vs. Blue Jays: The Blue Jays won tonight to force a rubber game tomorrow…These three games are the only meetings between the teams this season…This is the fourth consecutive year Toronto and Atlanta have played…Despite the loss, the Braves still lead the all-time regular-season series, having won 29 of the 54 games…Toronto has not won a season series with Atlanta since 2009, going 0-5-3 in series play in that time…The Braves took three-of-four games from the Blue Jays last season, including both games in Atlanta.

Interleague Play: The Blue Jays improved to 3-3 (.500) in Interleague Play this season following tonight’s win…With tonight’s win, they matched their Interleague win total in 20 games last season…Toronto’s 3-17 record against National League opponents in 2019 produced a .150 winning percentage, the third lowest all-time, trailing the 2010 Pirates and 2012 Rockies, who both went 2-13 (.133)…The Blue Jays’ 17 total losses in Interleague play last season were the most by any team in a single season.

Error Free: After committing one error on Opening Day at Tampa Bay, the Blue Jays have now gone eight consecutive games playing error-free defense…This is Toronto’s longest stretch without committing an error since an 11-game run in 2015, from August 6-18…The Blue Jays had two seven-game error-free stretches last season.

Hyun-Jin Ryu: Made his third start as a Blue Jay and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out a season-high eight hitters…Tonight’s win was the 55 of his career, moving him past Byung-Hyun Kim into sole possession of second place on the MLB wins list for players born in South Korea …Chan Ho Park has the most with 124…The outing was his sixth career start against the Braves, and he moved to 2-2 with a 2.37 ERA (10 ER/38.0 IP) against Atlanta.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: Drew a walk but failed to record a hit for just the second time this season in nine games.

RISP: Went a perfect 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position after going just 1-for-10 last night and 10-for-54 (.185) in such situations through eight games…Prior to tonight’s game Toronto’s .185 average with runners in scoring position was third lowest in the majors, ahead of just Philadelphia (.179) and Detroit (.143).

No Home Run: Tonight’s win was the first for Toronto in which it did not homer this season…The Blue Jays had just one extra-base hit, a double from Vlad Guerrero Jr…Toronto had been 0-3 when it did not homer over its first eight games.

Sean Newcomb: Made his first career start against Toronto and allowed five hits and two runs over 4.2 innings…He faced them twice in relief previously, both of which came last season…Newcomb has yet to pitch past the fifth inning in three starts this season…Tonight’s game was the 16 career Interleague appearance of his career, and his 6.75 ERA (32 ER/42.2 IP) against the opposing league is the highest among active pitchers (min. 35.0 IP) since Newcomb’s first Interleague start (7/4/17 vs. HOU).

Runs: Tonight’s game was just the second of the season in which Atlanta did not score multiple runs, joining its Opening Day shutout loss to the Mets…The Braves entered the game leading the majors with 69 runs on the year.

Vs. Lefties: Tonight’s loss was the first for Atlanta in which the opposing starter was left-handed…The Braves were 3-0 against lefties entering play and went 23-14 (.622) versus left-handed starters last season.

Josh Tomlin: Tossed 1.1 scoreless frames without allowing a baserunner and fanning two…Entered play with nine strikeouts on the season, tied for most in the National League among relievers, and his 6.2 innings pitched were tied for second most out of the bullpen in the NL…He has yet to allow a run in 8.2 innings pitched (five appearances), and is the only reliever in the NL to pitch at least 6.0 innings and not allow a run.

Adam Duvall: His seventh-inning home run capped a string of seven straight plate appearances in which he reached base, the longest streak of his career…He had previously reached in six straight in August of 2016…Duvall finished the night going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk.

Markakis Debut: Nick Markakis made his season debut and grounded out to first in his only plate appearance…He entered play with 499 career doubles and would be the 64 player in major league history to reach 550 two-base hits, and only the fourth active player in the league.