Happy Wild Card Series Day!

Bill Shanks

NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS

OFFENSE

BRAVES

OBP- (.349) 1
WALKS- (239) 1
SLG % - (.483) 1
DOUBLES- (130) 1
HITS- (556) 1
RBI- (338) 1
OPS- (.832) 1
HOME RUNS- (103) 2
RUNS SCORED- (348) 2
BATTING AVERAGE- (.268) 2
STOLEN BASES- (23) 9

REDS

OBP- (.312) 13
WALKS- (239) 1
SLG%- (.403) 9
DOUBLES- (76) 13
HITS- (390) 15
RBI- (237) 13
OPS- (.715) 9
HOME RUNS- (90) 4
RUNS SCORED- (243) 13
BATTING AVERAGE- (.212) 15
STOLEN BASES- (28) 7

PITCHING

BRAVES

OVERALL ERA- (4.41) 7
STARTER ERA- (5.54) 15
BULLPEN ERA- (3.31) 2

REDS

OVERALL ERA- (3.84) 2
STARTER ERA- (3.50) 3
BULLPEN ERA- (4.53) 9

The Braves clinched the 20th division title in franchise history this season, beating Miami, 11-1 on September 22 at Truist Park to win the National League East...The 20 division titles are the most in major league history, one more than New York (AL) and Los Angeles (NL)...This season also marks the franchise’s 26th postseason berth in the modern era and its third straight. 

The Braves won a major league-record 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, with the first three coming as NL West champs before moving into the NL East in the strike-shortened 1994 season...They also won the West in 1969 and 1982, and the East in 2013, 2018 and 2019. 

The three straight division titles marks the second longest streak in baseball...The Dodgers have won the NL West in eight straight seasons. 

The Braves clinched in game No. 55 of this shortened 2020 season...The Braves clinched their previous three division titles (2013, 2018, 2019) in game No. 155. 

The Braves became the third National League team to clinch a playoff berth this season and the second division winner in baseball...Oakland won the AL West prior to Atlanta clinching. • The Braves three straight playoff appearances marks the club’s longest streak since their 14-year run from 1991-2005. 

The only other National League teams to make the postseason in each of the last three years are the Dodgers and the Brewers...The Dodgers are working on a eight-season run, while this is also the third consecutive postseason appearance for the Brewers...In the American League, Oakland, New York and Houston have all been in the last three years, with the Yankees and Astros owning four season runs.

- Part of this information was from the Braves season info provided by the Braves Media Relations Department  

COMMUNITY
