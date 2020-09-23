SI.com
Braves Talk - September 23

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Marlins continue a four-game set tonight with the ninth of 10 meetings between the clubs this season...The Marlins won two-of-three here in Atlanta, September 7-9, while the Braves won two-of-three in Miami, August 14-16. • With last night’s 11-1 win, the Braves improved to 25-8 (.758) against Miami here in Atlanta since Truist Park opened in 2017... The Marlins won their first ever series here during that three-game set earlier this month...Prior to that, the Braves had never dropped consecutive games to Miami at Truist Park. • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012. • Last night’s win was Atlanta’s fifth against Miami the season, guaranteeing at least a split of the season series...The Braves have won the season series over Miami every year since 2015 

LHP Max Fried is set for his sixth career appearance against Miami tonight, all of which have been starts...The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Santa Monica, CA, is 0-1 with a 4.62 ERA (13 ER/25.1 IP) in his career versus Miami, but pitched 6.1 scoreless innings against the Marlins in his only start this season. 

RHP Sixto Sánchez makes his seventh career major league start, including his second against Atlanta... The 5-foot-10, 160-pound native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, pitched 6.0 shutout innings against Atlanta on August 8, earning the win in Miami’s 8-0 victory. 20 IN ‘20

The Braves beat the Marlins, 11-1, last night to win the National League’s East division, Atlanta’s 20th division championship in franchise history. • The 20 division titles are the most in major league history, one more than New York (AL)...The Braves last night also clinched their 26th postseason berth and third straight. • The Yankees are 3.5 games back of Tampa Bay for the top spot in the AL East, and the Rays can clinch that division tonight as well. • The Braves won a major league-record 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, with the first three coming as NL West champs before moving into the NL East in the strike-shortened 1994 season...They also won the West in 1969 and 1982, and the East in 2013 and the last two seasons. • By winning the division last night, the Braves are guaranteed to be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs…The Dodgers clinched the NL West and the No. 1 seed with a win last night... The Braves will host a best-of three Wild Card round at Truist Park beginning on Wednesday, September 30.  

