Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Friday morning the team will be without catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers for the opening day game against the New York Mets.

Both d'Arnaud and Flowers have tested negative for COVID-19, but they both have symptoms. The catchers did not travel with the team to New York, and they both stayed behind in Atlanta.

"We didn't want them on the plane with us," Snitker said. "We were hoping both would wake up this morning and feel great, but that wasn't the case.

"It's a day-to-day thing with them."

This is a stark reality of what Major League Baseball teams will go through this season. If players do feel bad or have symptoms, they will likely not be allowed near the team even if they do test negative.

Jackson will likely be the starter for the time being. He at least has MLB experience. However, Contreras had a great summer camp and will see action if d'Arnaud or Flowers continue to be out.

Jackson played in four games with Atlanta last season and did not get a base hit in 15 plate appearances. In Triple-A Gwinnett last season, Jackson hit .229 with a .313 OBP, 28 home runs, 65 RBI and nine doubles.

The Braves acquired Jackson in November 2016 from Seattle along with Tyler Pike for Max Povse and Rob Whalen. Jackson was a first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2014 draft.

Contreras is the 22-year-old brother of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Last year between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi, Contreras hit .255 with six home runs and 39 home runs. MLB.com had Contreras as Atlanta's ninth-best prospect in the preseason ratings.

