BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves to be without d'Arnaud and Flowers

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced Friday morning the team will be without catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers for the opening day game against the New York Mets.

Both d'Arnaud and Flowers have tested negative for COVID-19, but they both have symptoms. The catchers did not travel with the team to New York, and they both stayed behind in Atlanta.

"We didn't want them on the plane with us," Snitker said. "We were hoping both would wake up this morning and feel great, but that wasn't the case.

"It's a day-to-day thing with them."

This is a stark reality of what Major League Baseball teams will go through this season. If players do feel bad or have symptoms, they will likely not be allowed near the team even if they do test negative.

Jackson will likely be the starter for the time being. He at least has MLB experience. However, Contreras had a great summer camp and will see action if d'Arnaud or Flowers continue to be out.

Jackson played in four games with Atlanta last season and did not get a base hit in 15 plate appearances. In Triple-A Gwinnett last season, Jackson hit .229 with a .313 OBP, 28 home runs, 65 RBI and nine doubles.

The Braves acquired Jackson in November 2016 from Seattle along with Tyler Pike for Max Povse and Rob Whalen. Jackson was a first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2014 draft.

Contreras is the 22-year-old brother of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Last year between High-A Florida and Double-A Mississippi, Contreras hit .255 with six home runs and 39 home runs. MLB.com had Contreras as Atlanta's  ninth-best prospect in the preseason ratings.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Soroka takes the mound for the Braves this afternoon in New York

How have the Braves and Mets hitters done against today's starting pitchers

Bill Shanks

Braves season predictions

Bill Shanks talks about what might happen in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

2020 Atlanta Braves season preview

Bill Shanks previews the 2020 Atlanta Braves season

Bill Shanks

Braves set 30-man roster for opening day

The Braves have 16 pitchers and 14 position players to start the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

2020 Braves Preview: The Outfield

Bill Shanks takes a look at the options in the outfield for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks

Mike Foltynewicz leads the list of concerns for 2020 Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how the bottom of the rotation could be a concern for 2020

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright ready for whatever role the Braves give him for 2020

Kyle Wright talks about how he's ready to be Atlanta's fifth starter in 2020

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the end of summer camp

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the end of summer camp and looks ahead to the start of the season

Bill Shanks

2002 Braves Preview: The Infield

Here is a look at the Atlanta Braves infield for the upcoming season

Bill Shanks

Ben Ingram talks about the Braves as they prepare to start the season

Atlanta Braves radio announcer Ben Ingram talks about the upcoming season

Bill Shanks